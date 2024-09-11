Rayce Phillips; A day in the life Victor LopezSeptember 11, 2024 12:30 pm Rayce Phillips, a visually impaired student, walks with Eva Merling by holding onto her right elbow to better navigate campus. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA) Rayce Phillips takes the same route across campus to get to classes. The Nigh, his guitar ensembles and other activities. These practiced routes allow him to carefully navigate campus. Using the change of ground textures and landmark sounds such as Broncho Lake to find his way. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA) Rayce Phillips practices his guitar regularly and participates in ensembles across campus. Phillips plays by the memory and feel of the guitar. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA). Rayce Phillips multi-tasks in class. He has to both listen to the teacher speak and listen to his notes to ensure he is typing the correct information. When typing notes, Phillips has to ensure it’s cohesive for him to understand later. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA) Rayce Phillips navigates his classroom using his walking cane and his hands to feel desks and debris. Speech Professor Deborah Deppe ensures the aisles are clear for Phillips to walk through. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA) Share This