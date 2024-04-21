Queer Art Show celebrates ‘Queer Earth’ with art on campus

Katie Claire shows off hand made yarn stuffed animals at the Queer Art Show.

The Women’s and BGLTQ+ Research Center in Thatcher Hall is home each year to the Queer Art Show, one of their biggest events. The show, held April 10, included both local queer art vendors and an open mic. This year’s theme was “Queer Earth.”

Oklahoma City and Edmond based artist Parker Tidwell sells earrings online, and he was one of the people selling their art at the show. Art is sold to raise money for the Center as well as to give artists exposure for their businesses.

“The queer art show was such a great time,” Tidwell said. “The environment was inviting and everyone there was so kind. It was an event built on community and you could tell the whole time. I would highly recommend anyone and everyone should attend any of the queer events put on by The Center or out in the community.”

Tidwell characterizes his art as “handmade jewelry with character” and sells it on his instagram @creationspst as well as events across the state.

“The majority of my art is jewelry, mainly earrings, but I also sell some prints, and I’m always looking to expand,” he said. “I originally started making earrings for myself and others, but I started selling them about a year ago.”

Tidwell said it is important for artists to keep growing their go-to processes.

“I really just enjoy making stuff that I like and that lets me express myself and what I can do. I try to push myself to make jewelry that is out of my comfort zone because I know there is someone who will love it,” Tidwell said.

In years past, creations on display have included sculpture and paintings depicting the human form in bright colors. Open mic contributions have included poetry readings, guitarists with original songs, and even an entire band. The dates for the next Queer Art Show will be announced in February 2025 following the Valentine’s Day fashion show.

The Center emphasizes that all are welcome at its events, or to come hang out and do homework.