Q&A: UCOSAs’ Semester Goals

On May 1, the University of Central Oklahoma Student Organization (UCOSA) announced Jake Eads as elected president and Luke Underwood as elected Vice President after their candidacy was announced in March. The Vista spoke with the pair to learn their plans for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic year.

The Vista: What are your personal purposes for leadership at UCO?

Eads: “I strive to use my voice to advocate for others and create an environment where students feel seen and heard. I am grateful for the guidance I have received from those around me at this university, and I want to give back by making this campus better than I found it.”

“My role at UCO focuses on advocating for students, listening to their concerns, and ensuring their voices are heard and represented. I aim to be a leader who is approachable and trusted by the students in our community.”

Underwood: “My personal purposes for leadership at UCO is to serve others, create positive change, and… help make students feel a sense of belonging during their time at UCO.”

“I want to use my position, [not as] a title, but as an opportunity. An opportunity to communicate, collaborate, and motivate the students of UCO.”

The Vista: Jake, “Through his leadership, your voice can be heard and used to support the UCO

community.” Why is this important to you? How have/will you implement this

engagement in the 2026-2027 school year?

Eads: “Every student deserves to have a voice in decisions that directly impact their experience at UCO. Leadership starts with listening to others and taking feedback to make change. I will meet students where they are and make sure their ideas and concerns are heard and acted upon.”

The Vista: Jake, how does your senior status, major in Organizational Leadership, and minor in

Pre-Law at UCO contribute to your work/inspiration for UCOSA?

Eads: “During my three years in UCOSA, I have gained a wealth of experience advocating for and creating meaningful change at this university. This includes passing congressional financial resolutions, chairing meetings to ensure that Senators present their legislation and address constituency concerns, and overseeing a previous election cycle within UCOSA.”

“My mission has always been to enhance the student experience and foster an environment where students can thrive and have meaningful opportunities at the University of Central Oklahoma. I will continue this work by regularly meeting with faculty, staff, and students to identify and address challenges at our university.”

The Vista: Luke, “Developing communication and community relations with students at UCO”. Why is this important to you? How have/will you implement this engagement in the 2026-2027 school year?

Underwood: “It is important to me because I feel that student government is most effective when the students feel seen and heard.”

“UCOSA is the voice for the students to make change, so UCOSA also needs to be approachable and do its best to promote the students and their organizations. As Vice President, I want to help make UCOSA more approachable and consistent in its duties.”

The Vista: Luke, how does your junior status, major in Professional Media, and minor in Theater contribute to your work/inspiration for UCOSA?

Underwood: “Being a junior helps me see what has happened and where UCO can grow. Unlike most

Student Body Presidents and Vice Presidents, after my term, I will still be here. Therefore, I will be heavily focusing on building things that not only work, but last past Jake and I’s terms.”

“Also, with my major and minor, I have several different backgrounds, which help me see campus in many different ways rather than just one. My major has taught me an abundance in public speaking, audience engagement, and effectively sharing and communicating information with the students. Whilst my minor has helped me strengthen my collaboration, confidence, and communication with different audiences.”

The Vista: Your ticket lists “core priorities” like campus safety, accessibility, and student/ community engagement. Why is this important for UCO/your term? How do you two plan to encourage this?

Eads/Underwood: “We are committed to developing relationships and engaging with individuals who can directly influence the priorities we are pursuing. Safety and security are two significant priorities that we both value highly, as they affect the overall student experience on campus.”

“By fostering a safer and more accessible environment, we aim to encourage students to spend more time on campus and reduce any difficulties they may face when accessing buildings. Additionally, both student and community engagement are areas we are passionate about. By promoting these two engagement initiatives, we hope students will cultivate a more meaningful and positive experience and see firsthand the benefits of getting involved.”

The Vista: UCOSA “represents the graduate and undergraduate students on and off campus”. How do you two plan to encourage this?

Eads/Underwood: “Over the past week, we have been promoting our UCOSA Senator application during the student involvement fair. Becoming a senator offers students the opportunity to become leaders in their community and serve as a voice for their constituencies. UCOSA aims to focus more on student success and legislative advocacy. Meetings will be held, discussions will take place, and legislation will be made to create a positive change on campus for all students.”

The Vista: How should students stay up to date with UCOSA/The Eads, Underwood Presidency?

Eads/Underwood: “One of the best ways to stay up to date and informed is the Instagrams, those being

@UCOSA_ and @uco.eads.underwood, where they both will be posting information, but also reposting other valuable information for the students that want to get involved.”

“You may also attend our weekly UCOSA meetings on Monday at 4:00 P.M. in the Nigh University Center; specific details may be found on the UCOSA UCORE.”

The Vista: Do you have a message for incoming freshmen?

Eads/Underwood: “Get involved. It not only helps college go by faster, but it will help you create valuable

connections that will continue past your degrees, and it also gives you opportunities to create change and make a difference that you might not be able to do again after graduation.”

“Step outside your comfort zone and say yes! College offers countless opportunities to meet new people, get involved, and discover your passions. While it may be tempting to stay within what’s comfortable or to avoid trying new things, some of the best experiences can come from taking risks.”

“Your time at UCO will pass quickly, so make the most of it by getting engaged in campus life. The experiences and relationships you build will shape your entire college journey. Challenge yourself, and your efforts will be rewarded in time.”

The Vista: What is coming for the future of UCOSA/Eads, Underwood Term? Is there anything you would like to put on the student’s radar?

Eads/Underwood: “Even though we have not posted much this summer, we have been working on making changes that will promote student and civic engagement. Specifically, stay tuned as we have many projects planned for the semester and the rest of the school year.”