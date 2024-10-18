Pumpkinville Festival returns to the Myriad Botanical Gardens

The Myriad Botanical Gardens is celebrating another year of fall with its 12th year Pumpkinville festival.

Pumpkinville is an annual festival fundraiser running this year from October 4 to 20 that’s filled with fun events, face painting, photo stand-ins, pumpkin painting and various art displays for families to enjoy.

A child paints a pumpkin picked from the pumpkin patch. (ARRIANA CHARQUEÑO/THE VISTA)

The theme this year is “Mythical Creatures.” The Myriad Gardens have partnered with various artists to provide complete art displays made using traditional fall items like pumpkins, squash, and straw to bring storybook fantasies to life..

There’s even a pumpkin patch where visitors can select their own pumpkins to take home, and if you’re feeling hungry, there are a variety of vendors selling seasonal treats such as apple cider, caramel apples, and pumpkin-flavored goodies.

Any visitors who come to the festival and still want more to see can always buy a double pass that grants them admission to the festival and the actual Myriad Gardens.

The admission is $9 per person and free for ages 2 and under. Myriad Garden members also get free admission.