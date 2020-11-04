Projected winners of Oklahoma House elections

The projected winners of the 2020 Oklahoma November Election. Top row, left to right: R - Kevin Hern (Incumbent), R - Markwayne Mullin (Incumbent), R - Frank Lucas (Incumbent) Bottom row, left to right: R - Tom Cole (Incumbent), and R - Stephanie Bice (Provided/Ballotpedia)

Five Oklahoma candidates are projected to win the Nov. 3 election for the state’s five congressional districts to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican Party currently holds four out of five congressional seats from Oklahoma. All of the 435 U.S. representatives are up for reelection this year.

The Producing II class from the Department of Mass Communication at UCO conducted an informal poll with students to find their top issues for the Nov. 3 election. Over 130 students were polled, and here are their topics of most interest: human rights, social justice, healthcare and economy.

Congressional District 1 Projected Winner

R – Kevin Hern (Incumbent)

Kevin Hern was born in Belton, Missouri. He is a businessman and has held various leadership positions dealing with finance, tax, insurance and more.

Hern assumed office on Nov. 13, 2018. Hern represents the Republicans and is running for reelection to the House.

Hern is a member of several House committees, including Small Business, Natural Resources and the Budget. He is also a member of several caucuses, such as the Pro-Life Caucus, the Border Security Caucus and the House Energy Action Team.

According to his website, Hern’s key issues are veterans, economy and jobs, budget, family values, immigration and national security. He also believes in protecting Second Amendment rights, life and religious liberty. He is a supporter of President Donald Trump and has voted against Trump’s impeachment. In a statement on social media, Hern expressed his support for Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in a press release.

Here are Hern’s stances on UCO students’ top issues:

Human rights

Hern is pro-life and has participated in several for-life marches and events. He co-sponsored the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019 (H.R.369) alongside incumbent Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole, which seeks to temporarily restrict federal funding toward the organization for a year unless they certify that their affiliates and clinics will not perform abortions.

Hern voted against a resolution (H.Res.908) that called on public officials to condemn and denounce anti-Asian sentiment, racism and discrimination related to COVID-19.

Social justice

In a press release addressing the death of George Floyd, Hern said: “Nearly a century has passed, but racial inequality is still alive and well in the United States. The injustice done to George Floyd and his family is reprehensible. Records show that this bad cop had a history of excessive force incidents – he should not have been on the police force in the first place. I join President Trump’s call for a full investigation, and I pray justice is served.”

Hern voted against passing George Floyd Justice in Policing Act 2020 (H.R.7120), which includes measures to “increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct, to enhance transparency and data collection, and to eliminate discriminatory policing practices.”

Healthcare

Hern supports repealing Obamacare and believes in a free-market driven healthcare system, where healthcare decisions are made between patients and their doctors.

Economy

According to his website, he supports cutting government spending to decrease national debt. He also co-sponsored a resolution (H.J.Res.22), which would amend the Constitution to require a balanced budget.

Hern voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security Act (H.R.748), or better known as the CARES Act, which provides economic assistance for American businesses and families.

Congressional District 2 Projected Winner

R – Markwayne Mullin (Incumbent)

Markwayne Mullin, a business owner and former mixed martial arts fighter from Westville, Oklahoma, assumed office on Jan. 3, 2013. He represents the Republican party and is running for re-election to the House for a fifth term.

Mullin is a member of the Cherokee nation and is one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress.

According to his website, his key issues are defense and national security, economy and jobs, education, energy, foreign affairs, health issues, Native American affairs, spending cuts and debt, tax reform and veterans issues. Mullin expressed his support for Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in a press release.

Here are Mullin’s stances on UCO students’ top issues:

Human rights

Mullin said that he is pro-life on his social media accounts and has shown public support for the movement. He co-sponsored the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019 (H.R.369) alongside incumbent Reps. Kevin Hern and Tom Cole.

As a member of the Cherokee nation, Mullin has expressed his commitment to representing Native Americans in Congress. He has cosponsored two bills that address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women.

Social justice

Mullin has expressed his support for law enforcement officers online and disagrees with the idea of defunding the police. However, in a press release, he recognizes that police reform is needed.

Mullin was unable to be there to vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act 2020 (H.R.7120). In the same press release, he said that he would have voted against it if he was present and that the bill was partisan.

Healthcare

Mullin is against Obamacare and prefers a free-market driven healthcare system, where healthcare decisions are made between patients and their doctors.

According to his website, he states that he is working specifically to reform Native American health care in his role in the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee.

In the context of COVID-19, Mullin has cosponsored and shown support for legislation that will “hold China accountable for the role they played in the pandemic.” In a press release, Mullin said that China was “directly responsible for the pandemic which has cost us too many lives and livelihoods, all while completely devastating our economy.”

Economy

According to his economy and jobs platform, Mullin wants to cut government spending, reform tax code and end regulations that restrict the private sector from creating jobs.

Congressional District 3 Projected Winner

R – Frank Lucas (Incumbent)

Frank Lucas was born in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Economics from Oklahoma State University in 1982.

Lucas has been in office for 17 years. He was first elected to the House to represent Oklahoma’s 6th congressional district, but it was eliminated in 2003. Before serving in Congress, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for 5 1/2 years.

Lucas is running for reelection under the Republican Party. His reelection has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

According to his website, Lucas calls himself a “crusader for the American farmer.” His issues are agriculture, defense and national security, economy and jobs, health, immigration, lower taxes and government spending, protecting social security, real energy solutions and veterans affairs.

Lucas expressed support for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a press release.

Here are Lucas’ stances of UCO students’ top issues:

Human rights

Lucas believes in reforming healthcare through three major steps.

Providing funding for private health insurance for Americans that don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, Lowering the costs of medical procedures and health insurance. Expanding the use of telemedicine technologies to reach Americans in rural areas.

Economy

Lucas aims to “put money back in the pockets of American people.”

According to his economy and jobs platform, Lucas wants to cut down on government spending and cut taxes on American families and small businesses.

Congressional District 4 Projected Winner

R – Tom Cole (Incumbent)

Tom Cole, a former European history professor at the University of Oklahoma born in Shreveport, Louisiana, has been in his position for 17 years. He is running for reelection under the Republican Party.

Before serving in Congress, Cole was a member of the Oklahoma State Senate and was the Oklahoma Secretary of State. He has also held various leadership positions within the Republican Party, including chair and executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee and chief of staff of the Republican National Committee.

Cole is a member of the Chickasaw nation and is one of four Native American members in Congress. He serves on the House committees on Appropriations and on Rules.

According to his website, Cole’s issues are agriculture, defense and national security, economy, education, energy, financial services, foreign affairs, healthcare, immigration, life, natural resources, science and technology, Second Amendment, small business, social security, taxes, transportations, tribal relations, and veterans and military retirees.

In a press release, Cole expressed his support for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Here are Cole’s stances on UCO students’ top issues:

Human rights

Cole is pro-life and has a 100 percent pro-life voting record. He considers the protection of life as one of his highest priorities. He co-sponsored the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019 (H.R.369) alongside incumbent Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin.

As a member of the Chickasaw nation, Cole has expressed his commitment to representing the rights and government of Native Americans.

Social justice

Cole addressed the death of George Floyd and the events that followed it in his weekly column, saying that the nation was facing a “difficult reckoning” and that an “important dialogue” was started. He said “While there are differences in opinion on the needed solutions, it’s worth recognizing the goal is the same – and that is to make our communities safer for all, regardless of color or creed.”

Cole voted against passing George Floyd Justice in Policing Act 2020 (H.R.7120).

Healthcare

Cole is against Obamacare and prefers a free-market driven healthcare system, where healthcare decisions are made between patients and their doctors.

Cole’s suggestions for solutions at the federal level include lowering prescription drug costs, encouraging medical research, increasing competition in the health industry, preventing waste, fraud and abuse, and expanding opportunities for consumer-directed care.

Economy

Cole believes in cutting down federal government spending to help decrease national debt.

During his time in office, Cole and other Congress members passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, which cut taxes for individuals and businesses.

Moving forward, Cole plans to continue to oversee the Internal Revenue Service and “continue working to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely and that congressional decisions regarding taxes allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Congressional District 5 Projected Winner

R – Stephanie Bice

Bice, an Oklahoma City native, represents District 22 in the Oklahoma State Senate. She assumed office Nov. 18, 2014, and her term ends Nov. 15, 2022.

Bice was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

According to her campaign website, Bice’s issues are securing borders and addressing immigration, fighting for affordable healthcare, improving infrastructure, standing with veterans, supporting education and Oklahoma’s children, protecting the Second Amendment, defending the unborn, and protecting seniors.

Here are Bice’s stances on UCO students’ top issues:

Human rights

Bice is pro-life. She was endorsed by Oklahoma Right to Life. According to her website, she has supported pro-life policies and advocated against those that promote abortion in the Oklahoma State Senate.

Healthcare

Fighting for affordable healthcare is one of Bice’s key issues. She opposes Medicare-for-All. If elected, Bice will work toward patient-centered healthcare where families will have the power and control to make decisions about their own healthcare.