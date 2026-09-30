President Trump To Visit Oklahoma for Midterm Rally

President Donald Trump is coming to Durant, Oklahoma, for a rally ahead of the midterm elections this November.

The rally will be with Republican gubenatorial nominee Mike Mazzie.

Ahead of the rally, Choctaw Nation Principal Chief Gary Batton released a statement on the event saying he welcomes Trump to the reservation and, ” we hope his visit provides an opportunity to learn more about what we do as a sovereign nation.”

He added that the event’s location is not an endorsement of Mazzei, who Trump endorsed ahead of the primaries in August.