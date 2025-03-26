Predicting the 2025 MLB Season

The 2025 Baseball season is upon us. The first games are set to start up this Thursday at 2

p.m. Last season saw the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees in five games in

the World Series. The MVP of the leagues were Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, the Cy Youngs

were Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale. With how crazy the offseason has been this season, we could

see some massive differences this season.



Opening Day on March 27 will have two games on ESPN that will feature the World

Series teams from last year. The season starts at 2 p.m. when the New York Yankees take on the

Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Later that night, the defending champions Los Angeles

Dodgers will host Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at 6 p.m.



First we will get into standings for the season in every division starting with the

American League:



AL EAST

1. New York Yankees (94-68)

2. Boston Red Sox (92-70)

3. Baltimore Orioles (90-72)

4. Toronto Blue Jays (82-80)

5. Tampa Bay Rays (75-87)

AL CENTRAL

1. Cleveland Guardians (93-69)

2. Chicago White Sox (50-112)

3. Detroit Tigers (90-72)

4. Kansas City Royals (90-72)

5. Minnesota Twins (85-77)

AL WEST

1. Texas Rangers (95-67)

2. Los Angeles Angels (60-102)

3. Houston Astros (87-75)

4. Seattle Mariners (83-79)

5. Oakland Athletics (75-87)

NL EAST

1. Atlanta Braves (99-63)

2. Miami Marlins (62-100)

3. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

4. New York Mets (90-72)

5. Washington Nationals (70-92)

NL CENTRAL

1. Chicago Cubs (85-77)

2. St. Louis Cardinals (69-93)

3. Milwaukee Brewers (83-79)

4. Cincinnati Reds (78-84)

5. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-91)

NL WEST

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-52)

2. Colorado Rockies (72-90)

3. San Diego Padres (95-67)

4. Arizona Diamondbacks (91-71)

5. San Francisco Giants (81-81)

With these standings I have predicted these would be the playoff brackets from each league.

American League

1. Texas Rangers

2. Kansas City Royals

3. New York Yankees

4. Cleveland Guardians

5. Boston Red Sox

6. Detroit Tigers

(3 vs 6) Guardians vs Royals

(4 vs 5) Red Sox vs Tigers

National League

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Atlanta Braves

4. Chicago Cubs

5. Philadelphia Phillies

6. San Diego Padres

(3 vs 6) Cubs vs Diamondbacks

(4 vs 5) Phillies vs Padres

Now with the playoff seedings set we will first go over regular season award picks before telling

you my predictions for the playoffs.

American League

MVP winner: Aaron Judge (Dark Horse: Mike Trout)

Cy Young winner: Garrett Crochet (Dark Horse: Logan Gilbert)

Rookie of the Year winner: Jackson Jobe (Dark Horse: Jasson Dominguez)

Coach of the Year winner: Matt Quatraro (Dark Horse: AJ Hinch)

National League

MVP winner: Juan Soto (Dark Horse: Ketel Marte)

Cy Young winner: Paul Skenes (Dark Horse: Spencer Strider)

Rookie of the Year winner: Roki Saski (Dark Horse: Andrew Painter)

Coach of the Year winner: Brian Snitker (Dark Horse: Torey Lovullo)

With the awards given out, now it is time to predict the entire playoffs so let’s get right into it.

The wildcard rounds will be first:

The Wild Card Round:

(3 vs 6) Guardians over Royals in 3 games

(4 vs 5) Tigers over Red Sox in 2 games

(3 vs 6) Diamondbacks over Cubs in 2 games

(4 vs 5) Phillies over Padres in 3 games (Best WC series)

The Divisional Round:

(1 vs 5) Rangers over Tigers in 5 games

(2 vs 3) Yankees over Guardians in 4 games

(1 vs 6) Dodgers over Diamondbacks in 4 games

(2 vs 4) Braves over Phillies in 5 games (Best Div. series)

The Championship Round:

(1 vs 2) Yankees over Rangers in 7 games

(1 vs 2) Braves over Dodgers in 7 games (Best CS series)

2025 World Series:

The Atlanta Braves defeat the New York Yankees in 6 games, led by World Series MVP

Ronald Acuna, Jr. I believe that the Braves will have an amazing season with the return of

Acuna, Spencer Strider and others. They will get back on top of the baseball world after a hard

postseason, seeing them take down a tough Phillies team, surviving the juggernaut that is the Los

Angeles Dodgers–causing one of the biggest upsets in history–and then having a 1996 rematch

with the Yankees. Acuna will have an insane series, hitting .400 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs.

Will these predictions still be tall or will we see a team come out of the blue and make a

run late? Will anyone be able to take MVP away from Judge or Ohtani? Only time will tell. With

the 2025 Major League Baseball season is upon us, “Play Ball!”