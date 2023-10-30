PHOTOS: Soccer season closes as wrestling season opens; hockey takes a win and a loss Jaydon SimsOctober 30, 2023 5:56 pm UCO faced off against Newman University in the final regular season game on Sunday at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos defeated the Newman Jets 4-0. (Victor Lopez/The Vista) UCO played two nights against Maryville University on Friday and Saturday at Arctic Edge Ice Arena. The Central Bronchos claimed a 3-0 victory on Friday followed by a 4-2 Maryville Saints victory on Saturday. (Taylor Horner/The Vista) The Central Bronchos held the wrestling Bronze & Blue Scrimmage on Sunday at Hamilton Field House. The Bronze team beat the Blue team 26-23. (Jaydon Sims/The Vista) UCO and Rogers State University competed on Friday at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos won against the Rogers State Hillcats 2-1. (Jaydon Sims/The Vista) UCO faced off against Newman University in the final regular season game on Sunday at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos defeated the Newman Jets 4-0. (Victor Lopez/The Vista) UCO played two nights against Maryville University on Friday and Saturday at Arctic Edge Ice Arena. The Central Bronchos claimed a 3-0 victory on Friday followed by a 4-2 Maryville Saints victory on Saturday. (Taylor Horner/The Vista) The Central Bronchos held the wrestling Bronze & Blue Scrimmage on Sunday at Hamilton Field House. The Bronze team beat the Blue team 26-23. (Jaydon Sims/The Vista) UCO and Rogers State University competed on Friday at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos won against the Rogers State Hillcats 2-1. (Jaydon Sims/The Vista) UCO faced off against Newman University in the final regular season game on Sunday at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos defeated the Newman Jets 4-0. (Victor Lopez/The Vista) UCO played two nights against Maryville University on Friday and Saturday at Arctic Edge Ice Arena. The Central Bronchos claimed a 3-0 victory on Friday followed by a 4-2 Maryville Saints victory on Saturday. (Taylor Horner/The Vista) The Central Bronchos held the wrestling Bronze & Blue Scrimmage on Sunday at Hamilton Field House. The Bronze team beat the Blue team 26-23. (Jaydon Sims/The Vista) UCO and Rogers State University competed on Friday at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos won against the Rogers State Hillcats 2-1. (Jaydon Sims/The Vista) Share This