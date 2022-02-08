PHOTOS: ‘Chilling’ in the snow Madalyn NixFebruary 8, 2022 10:00 am Students Joseline Martinez and Oasis Martinez build a miniature snowman near Ayers Kitchen on UCO campus Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (The Vista/Graycee Hubbard) Roads are icy after a winter storm on UCO’s campus Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (The Vista/Graycee Hubbard) Details of snowflakes are captured with macro lenses. (The Vista/Manuela Soldi) Details of snowflakes are captured with macro lenses. (The Vista/Manuela Soldi) Scissortail Park is covered in a blanket of snow on Friday. (The Vista/Manuela Soldi) Share This