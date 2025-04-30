Photo: Norman Music Festival gives life to south Oklahoma

The Norman Music Festival was held on April 26, featuring multiple bands and live performances from across Oklahoma.

Lindsey Cox tunes her guitar in between songs during art punk band Stepmom’s set at Norman Music Festival on Saturday, April 26, in Norman, Oklahoma. (CALLIE TURLEY/THE VISTA)

Morgan Smith performs on stage with art punk band Stepmom at Norman Music Festival on Saturday, April 26, in Norman, Oklahoma. Smith is one of the performance artists that plays creature characters like “TV Head” and “Lampshade Lady” during Stepmom’s live shows. (CALLIE TURLEY/THE VISTA)

Onlookers watch Mad Honey’s set from the roof of a building at Norman Music Festival on Saturday, April 26, in Norman, Oklahoma. (CALLIE TURLEY/THE VISTA)