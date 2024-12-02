Pete Komada’s journey from Japan to UCO tennis

Studying abroad can be challenging, but for Pete Komada, a student-athlete at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO), the experience has been more rewarding than difficult. Komada, who began her journey on the courts at age six, has found a second home at UCO, where she continues to develop her game while navigating the demands of being a student-athlete.

Pete Komada practices with a teammate in the morning. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

Komada’s love for tennis started early, inspired by watching Japanese professional players.

“I saw a Japanese professional tennis player, and I thought he was so cool,” she said.

This passion quickly became a family affair. With her parents as coaches and her brother also playing tennis, the sport became a central part of her life, leading her to represent Japan in prestigious youth competitions.

Seeking a chance to play more matches and improve her English skills, she chose to attend UCO, which offered her opportunities she felt were hard to find back home.

“In Japan, practices were much longer and more intense,” she said, recalling training sessions that often lasted several hours each day.

At UCO, the more balanced schedule allows her to focus on both academics and athletics without feeling overwhelmed.

Being a student-athlete is challenging, but Komada stays on top of her schedule with careful planning.

“We practice two hours a day, with one hour for fitness training,” she explained. “The rest of the time, I’m studying in my room.”

Although balancing coursework with a busy tennis schedule, especially during the season when matches often fall on Fridays and Saturdays, can be tough, she’s learned to adapt.

“If I have exams or assignments, I sometimes take quizzes at hotels during tournaments,” she said.

Although the competitive environment is different from Japan, with U.S. matches being louder and fans cheering enthusiastically, she enjoys the energy of American tournaments.

“In Japan, it’s more quiet,” she said. “Here, everyone screams when you win a point.”

Adjusting to a new culture has had its challenges. Komada initially struggled with differences in social norms and expectations, but support from her coach and teammates has made all the difference.

“My team and coach helped me a lot,” she said.

Since there are only a few international students on the team, they’ve formed a close bond, with teammates offering rides and organizing social events. These kind actions have helped her adjust to life in the U.S.

During her time at UCO, she has already achieved a lot. Last year, she and her doubles partner won the regional title, earning a spot in the nationals, which was an exciting experience that has motivated her to achieve even more.

Her short-term goal is to repeat that success and help the team win another regional championship. Beyond that, she dreams of a future as a tennis coach or athletic trainer, a career path inspired by her passion for the game and a desire to help others.

For other international students considering studying in the U.S., Komada has clear advice: “Studying and playing sports in the United States has been so much fun. It’s a great experience for my future,” she said, emphasizing the importance of enjoying every moment.

Her story is a testament to the opportunities that await those willing to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new cultures, and pursue their passions.

As she continues her journey at UCO, Pete Komada stands as a shining example of how dedication and adaptability can lead to success both on and off the court.