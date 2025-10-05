Parkhurst Ranch & Pumpkin Patch Opens for the Fall Season

Parkhurst Ranch & Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its fall season until Nov. 9 with family-friendly activities.

Pumpkin patches and fall festivals have become an annual event in autumn in Oklahoma, bringing communities together for outdoor activities. Parkhurst Ranch & Pumpkin Patch has become one of the state’s seasonal destinations by combining farm and family activities.

The ranch has free attractions including hayrides, a hay maze, outdoor games, a corn maze, and a petting zoo. Visitors can also interact with highland cows, the farm’s newest animal. Pony rides are $6, and feeding animals is $1. General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $13. Parking is free, but a paid parking pass is available.

Entrance to the corn maze. MAYCEE ELERICK

The ranch’s hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Paula Parkhurst, also known as “Granny P”, the founder of the ranch, said the pumpkin patch sets itself apart with its natural environment. “Our natural setting, peaceful environment, and fun for all generations” is what brings visitors back every year, she said.

“You never know what new experiences, attractions, and activities you will find here.”

Instead of picking pumpkins from the field, visitors choose from pumpkins sorted into bins by type, located next to the entrance and exit to the park. Signs display the price for each variety, and guests check out in the same area.

Area where visitors can purchase pumpkins. MAYCEE ELERICK

Parkhurst Ranch opened its pumpkin patch 22 years ago with only two ponies and two geese, bringing in about 2,000 visitors in its first season. Today, the ranch attracts more than 30,000 people each fall and has added pigs, goats, rabbits, and Highland cows to its farm.

New additions this year include a bunny and bird barn, a tire mountain climbing area, a game barn, and interacting with the highland cows.

Parkhurst said the goal is to provide “low-technology, outdoor, family-friendly activities” that encourage visitors to connect with nature.

The ranch operates a small general store where visitors can purchase snacks, drinks, and seasonal items like jarred pickles and preserves.

The ranch is open to the public during the fall season and also hosts private events throughout the year.