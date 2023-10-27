“Over The Garden Wall:” a love letter

(SCREENSHOT/SAM ROYKA)

Does magic exist?

In a cynical, hardened age it might seem people are actively attempting to stamp out the magic and majesty of our world. Sometimes it seems that we have forgotten that magic does exist, and we can find it in our world, but we must make the effort to do so.

But what does this have to do with “Over the Garden Wall?” Well, “Over The Garden Wall” is one of those pieces of media that feels magical through and through. Alongside Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” there’s a sense of wonder that comes when I watch “Over the Garden Wall” that I can’t find anywhere else. Rather it be the gorgeous animation, foreboding atmosphere, the excellent voice acting, or the melancholic soundtrack, “Over the Garden Wall” feels like you’ve been transported to another world, another plain of existence. The world of “Over the Garden Wall” never echoes a specific era of history, but is more interested in capturing a vibe that is that fall feeling. Many people have described this show as the perfect fall show as well as a perfect Halloween show, and I would agree with it. The whole show feels like autumn and Halloween.

“Over The Garden Wall” is a show that fires on all cylinders. As mentioned before, the voice acting, the score, the animation, the atmosphere, and the writing come together to create something that is wholly unique and singular in its vision. I have a particular soft spot for its score, which combines melancholy, whimsy, and dread all at once. The character development of Wirt, Greg, and Beatrice is tender, emotionally resonant, and relatable, not only to children but for people of all ages. The voice acting of newcomers and veterans alike such as Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, and Samuel Ramey are exquisite. We even see the talents of legends such as Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, and John Cleese offer their vocal talents to the show and add their distinctive flair to the show.

“Over The Garden Wall” is a show that entrances, as well as unnerves. It combines the absurd along with the eldritch. It’s a show that’s perfectly spooky without alienating its demographic audience while intelligent enough to appeal to all ages. It’s one that I hope goes into the halls of the greats.

Once again, I come back to the question of if magic exists. After watching “Over The Garden Wall,” I can say with the biggest smile on my face that it does. It absolutely does.