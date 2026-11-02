New Today: Oklahoma parts ways with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle following loss to South Carolina

Oklahoma University has reportedly fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle following another disappointing offensive performance Saturday versus South Carolina.

The decision comes two days after Oklahoma fell 42-25 to the Gamecocks in Norman, dropping the Sooners to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play.

The loss marked another low point for an Oklahoma offense that has struggled to find consistency throughout the 2026 season. The Sooners entered the matchup ranked outside the top 100 nationally in several offensive categories, including total offense and points per play.

Those struggles continued throughout the game Saturday, and with the team eight games into its schedule and no significant improvement, it was clear the room for improvement had been exhausted.

Oklahoma managed just 71 yards of offense in the first half, compared to 307 for the Gamecocks, and trailed 28-10 at halftime. The Sooners did not record their first offensive touchdown until garbage time in the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely out of reach.

The frustration inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium became increasingly apparent as fans booed the offense and chanted for Arbuckle’s dismissal during the first half, according to Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.

Head coach Brent Venables declined to discuss potential staff changes following the game.

The departure marks another midseason offensive coordinator change under Venables. Oklahoma fired Seth Littrell seven games into the 2024 season after a 4-3 start. Arbuckle was subsequently hired ahead of the 2025 season after serving as offensive coordinator at Washington State alongside Oklahoma QB John Mateer.

Both came to Norman in hopes of restoring the program to its familiar offensive prowess, which has been defined by its quarterback success over the past decade.

Unfortunately, Arbuckle and Mateer have failed to live up to expectations.

The offensive struggles extended beyond Oklahoma’s declining scoring production. Through eight games in 2026, the Sooners recorded a 34.1% three-and-out rate, ranking 120th nationally, according to CBS Sports. Perhaps the most glaring issue on the offensive side of the ball was the inability to protect Mateer. The Sooners have surrendered 23 sacks so far this season and 68 in total across the last two seasons.

Oklahoma’s inability to finish drives became increasingly apparent in 2026. After converting 25 of 35 red-zone opportunities into touchdowns in 2025, the Sooners found the end zone on just seven of 20 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line this season. The offense also committed 31 turnovers across Arbuckle’s 21 games as coordinator, including 19 interceptions and 12 lost fumbles.

This season, the Sooners have struggled to establish a reliable offensive identity. Their production has often placed additional pressure on a defense that has been among the nation’s top units.

The loss also effectively ended Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff hopes, shifting the program’s immediate focus toward securing bowl eligibility.

Oklahoma will need two victories in its final four regular-season games to reach the six-win threshold. The remaining schedule includes road matchups against Florida and Missouri, along with home games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

With Arbuckle departing, the Sooners will now have to navigate the remainder of the season with a different offensive leadership structure, though a decision as to who will serve as the interim offensive coordinator has not yet been announced.

The change also places additional attention on Venables, who entered the season with expectations of building on Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

For a program accustomed to producing some of college football’s most prolific offenses, the struggles have become a recurring storyline under Venables.

Now, with another offensive coordinator change looming, Oklahoma is in dangerous territory of slipping out of its “powerhouse” status in college football.