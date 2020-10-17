Orientation Leaders needed for Spring 2021

In this video by the Student Engagement Office at the University of Central Oklahoma, Dillon Rasberry talks with three Orientation Leaders who just completed their second week of the Forge Online Experience in May 2020. (UCO Student Engagement Facebook)

Students who are interested in welcoming freshmen and transfer students can apply to be a paid Orientation Leader. Applications are now open and are due at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.

An Orientation Leader assists with the two-day Forge program held during the summer. Orientation Leaders have to be at every Forge session, as well as a number of Welcome Home and Stampede Week Events. It involves leading students in small groups to help incoming and transfer students acclimate to UCO’s campus.

Executive Director of New Broncho Orientation Dillion Rasberry stated via email: “Students should apply to be an OL because it is truly a life changing experience. I would not be the person or leader I am today without New Broncho Orientation.”

To apply, login to UCORE and join the New Broncho Orientation‘s group. Then after getting approved, look for the application under the surveys and forms tab.

Freshman attendee Kayla Vo said, “It was fun, and everybody was welcoming, and my favorite part was when we danced.”

Rasberry said the job is a lot of fun.

“You get to spend a whole summer on campus with your friends welcoming new students to our amazing campus, and you get paid to do it.”

Another purpose of the Orientation team is to help ease the minds of families and guests about the new student’s transition to UCO.

Orientation Leaders are expected to be passionate about UCO and its culture and want to spread that passion to other students, according to Rasberry.

“OLs are a college freshman’s first friend on campus, and a resource they can go back to throughout their time here at central,” Rasberry stated.