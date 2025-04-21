Opinion: “Drop” has interesting plot, but falls flat

“Drop” is a thriller about a widowed mother, Violet, played by Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), going on her first date since the death of her husband. During the date, she starts receiving threatening and mysterious drops on her phone. She soon realizes that somebody is in her home ready to kill her sister and her son if she does not do what she’s told.

Meghann Fahy, left, and Brandon Skienar, right, are the stars of recently released “Drop.” (PROVIDED)

The marketing for “Drop” makes it seem like the movie is going to be a more lighthearted thriller movie. It’s also directed by Christopher Landon (“Happy Death Day”), which also makes it seem like it would be a more lighthearted film. However, it deals with heavy topics such as domestic violence. While it has some comedic moments, they are few and far between.

The movie felt very anti-climatic. It’s meant to be a standard whodunit, however they make every single character seem suspicious that the audience isn’t going to care who is doing it because there is no way to make a logical, educated guess as to who it is.

The acting was nothing astounding. Henry, played by Brandon Sklenar (“It Ends with Us”), was just a typical nice guy. Sklenar was not given the material to do anything to really showcase his acting. However, the chemistry between Sklenar and Fahy was charming and believable. Surprisingly, the best actor in the film was Reed Diamond (“13 Reasons Why”), who played Richard, an older man who was on a blind date at the restaurant.

Overall, this movie was lackluster and while it had an interesting plot, it fell flat. It took the fun out of guessing who the bad guy was because there were no actual hints to any particular characters. Every character felt like a red herring. It was a subpar movie that will leave audiences feeling disappointed.