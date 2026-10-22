On Campus Today: Christian Group Seeks Dialogue on Islam and Christianity

Outside the Nigh University Center today, a Christian group held signs asking the question “Was Jesus a Muslim?”

A religious group is pictured outside the Night University Center. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Matthew Suleman from the group said they were on campus to talk to students at the University of Central Oklahoma about Islam and Christianity. Suleman says they seek to explore “what Americans need to do, especially when it comes to confronting the criticism that comes from Muslims against Christian beliefs as well as Islam.”

The group held up signs that read, “Was Jesus a Muslim” and “Is Jesus God?”

They aim to challenge the belief that Jesus was a Muslim prophet and a human being. They also challenge whether Muhammad is prophesied in the Bible, Suleman said.

“Jesus is the only way to the Father and to heaven. No ideology can lead anyone, especially Islam in this context, to the real heaven,” he said.

He said there are a multitude of contradictions in the Quran and asked, “How can such kind of a book can be a word of God? So, why follow such kind of book?” He also said the Quran “doesn’t offer any plan for salvation” compared to Christianity.

“We have a set standard. If someone believes in Jesus Christ, accepts him, embraces him as the Lord’s savior, they get to heaven. Their eternity has been secured. While on the other hand, Islam offers no such thing.”

Suleman said the group is not associated with a specific organization. He said they chose UCO because they thought students would be interested in discussing religion.

A follow-up discussion will take place today at 6:00 p.m. in the Night University Center cafeteria at UCO.