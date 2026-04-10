Oklahoma Officials Announce Budget Deal: A Breakdown

Oklahoma’s Governor, Senate, and House announced a $12.8 billion budget deal on April 1.

Notably, this budget deal is the earliest agreement reached in recent history. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s goal for the budget deal was to “be the best state for business; create pathways from classrooms to careers; promote Oklahoma around the country and around the world; and to protect the Oklahoma way of life.”

The budget for fiscal year 2026 was $12.36 billion, with $5.76 billion going into education, $2.32 billion into public health, and $975 million for human services.

This year, the budget for education increased while other subcommittees remained nearly the same.

Education

$4.2 billion will be budgeted to the Department of Education. $85 million will be budgeted to increase teachers’ minimum salaries by nearly $2,000. $27.3 million will be budgeted for health insurance increases.

$5 million will be budgeted for teacher reading training, literacy coaches, the Math Achievement and Proficiency Act, each. Senate Bill 1360 aims to implement improvements in math instruction.

$50 million will be budgeted for school security.

$840,000 will be budgeted to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. In participating areas, the library will mail free books to children from birth until they start school.

About $6.7 million will be budgeted to the Statewide Charter School Board.

Around $1.1 billion will be budgeted to the State Regents for Higher Education.

Public Health Services

$470 million will be budgeted to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

$1.6 billion will be budgeted to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. $34 million will be budgeted for federal mandates. Those mandates include Medicare increases for dual eligibles for parts A, B, and D, work requirements for Medicaid expansion, and other mandates. $184.6 million will be budgeted for maintenance, which includes growth and utilization increases and other changes.

$88.35 million will be budgeted to the Oklahoma Department of Health. $1 million will be budgeted for the insulin access program. Senate Bill 1344 aims to improve patient access to insulin across Oklahoma.

Human Services

$900.22 million will be budgeted to the Department of Human Services. $250 million will be budgeted for Senate Bill 1377, which requires the DHS to provide a duffel bag to children without luggage bags. $5 million will be budgeted for Senate Bill 1806, which instructs DHS to expand foster care services to individuals until they are 21 years of age if they qualify.

$25.5 million will be budgeted for SNAP changes. The One Big Beautiful Bill, signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025, increased the expenses shared by every state to support the program.

Natural Resources and Regulatory

$28.10 million will be budgeted for the Department of Commerce. $15 million will be budgeted for the 2028 Olympics. Senate Bill 1378 includes funding for security, infrastructure, and other operations.

$60.14 million will be budgeted for the Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry. $4 million will be budgeted for a rural fire suppression program.

General Government

$12 million will be budgeted to the State Election Board for upgrades regarding statewide voting systems.

Gov. Stitt released a statement on April 1 consisting of his comments on the budget.

“I am grateful to leaders in the Senate and House for their work on this budget deal and for their commitment to fiscally responsible reforms that will put our state in an even better position,” Gov. Stitt said in a statement.

“This agreement reflects the important priorities for Oklahoma while keeping an eye on the horizon and planning for the future needs of our state.”

$200 million will be budgeted for Gov. Stitt’s Taxpayers’ Endowment Trust Fund. The fund aims to guarantee savings and increase funds.

“Over the next decade, this fund will generate a new, reliable revenue stream to safeguard core services and help bolster Oklahoma’s path to eliminating the state income tax,” Stitt said.

$12.5 million will be budgeted for the Trump Account Investment Fund. The accounts allow parents to establish savings accounts for children under 18.

For more information about budget and expenses, visit the Oklahoma House Fiscal Portal or the Senate Budget Transparency Dashboard.