Meet Oklahoma’s Elected Attorney General

Jon Echols was elected as Oklahoma’s Attorney General on Nov. 3, committing to public safety, constitutional freedoms, government accountability, and equal justice under the law.

Echols in OK

According to his campaign website, Echols has spent his entire life in OK. He is a fifth-generation Oklahoman whose family history dates back to the Land Run of 1889, and his family still owns the farm they’ve had in Okeene, OK., since 1893.

Jon met his wife, Kristen, in high school, and now they are raising their three kids together in Oklahoma City.

“I’m just two generations removed from poverty…My parents taught me the value of hard work, education, and the rule of law. I believe the law is the great equalizer. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, who you know, or where you come from. Every Oklahoman deserves equal justice under the law.” -Oklahoma Attorney General John Echols

Echols received his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and his law degree from Oklahoma City University.

He states that he is a proud business owner and entrepreneur. While in college, he started his first business while practicing as an attorney. His team says this is why Echols “understands what it takes to run a business and create jobs in our current economy.”

His Work for Oklahomans

Echols has served on the OKC Rescue Mission’s board of directors and is also a Co-Founder of Shelter Oklahoma Schools, a charity that has raised over $2.5 million building storm shelters at schools across OK, according to his website. After 4 years in office, Jon was named House Majority Floor Leader. He served as the representative of the citizens of House District 90 for 12 years.

Echols says he had directed the flow of legislation, from committee assignments to bill presentations, while on the floor. He is also said to be known for defending the Constitution, law enforcement, religious liberty, the 2nd Amendment, and the right to life.

He created the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, which has already found millions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayers’ money, according to Echols.

“I’m a proven conservative, seeking the office of Attorney General for all our families. Whether you are a political elite or an everyday Oklahoman, all will be treated equally under the law.” -Oklahoma Attorney General John Echols

Priorities as Attorney General

Respecting law enforcement. Advocating for freedoms from anyone, while upholding the “Judeo-Christian values.” Defending taxpayers and taxpayer dollars. Securing the U.S. border and supporting President Trump as he “defeats fentanyl.” No DEI tolerance and removing it from the Attorney General’s Office. Women’s Sports addressing biological males. Sovereign tribe relationship building with our state’s tribal nations. Defending private property tax and property rights. Support the Trump Administration’s EPA and stand up to “environmental extremists.”