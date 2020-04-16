Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Apologizes for COVID-19 Comments

Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy issued an apology Saturday for his earlier comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

In an April 7 teleconference call with reporters, Gundy said there could be people who work in the football building who are older or “maybe have some type of underlying condition.”

“Maybe they don’t come back,” Gundy said. “But the majority of people in this building who are healthy, and certainly the 18, 19, 20, 21, 22-year-olds that are healthy, the so-called medical people saying the herd of healthy people that have the antibodies maybe built up and can fight this. We all need to go back to work.”

Gundy also said that the media has been too negative in the pandemic, and then called it the “Chinese virus.” He also said that he hoped to return to facilities on May 1, which the university didn’t agree to.

Gundy’s comments received criticism from many on social media.

According to Mike Gundy, the unpaid workers need to get back to work, and get back to generating billions in revenue. Wow. https://t.co/7n4sMrn5qp — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 8, 2020

The coronavirus is kind of like Oklahoma Sooners. It's extremely dangerous and Mike Gundy has no idea how to beat it — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) April 7, 2020

Oklahoma State issued a statement following Gundy’s comments.

“We will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the citizens of our nation and state based on sound scientific data,” the university statement said. “We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly, and we will do our part at Oklahoma State to help blunt the spread.”

As of now, the Cowboys are set to begin their season on Sept. 3 against the Oregon State University Beavers.