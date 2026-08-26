Runoff Election Results: Who will be on November’s ballot?

The state runoff election took place Aug. 25, where candidates who tied in the primaries faced off to see who would make it to November’s general election.

On the ballot were the republican candidates for governor, state superintendent, two state questions, and more.

Governor runoff results

The two candidates for governor on the runoff ballot were republicans Mike Mazzei and Gentner Drummond. Drummond conceded the election before all votes were accounted for, leaving Mazzei to move onto November’s ballot.

(R) Gubernatorial Runoff Candidates Vote Totals Mike Mazzei (W) 186,678 Gentner Drummond 184,631

Mazzie’s centered his campaign around eliminating property taxes, protecting Oklahoma land, and improving education.

He will go up against democrat Cyndi Munson on Nov. 3.

Munson has centered her campaign around investing in public education, providing tax relief to everyday Oklahomans, and lowering the cost of health care.

State Superintendent runoff results

The two candidates for state superintendent on the runoff ballot were republicans Dr. Robert Franklin and Dr. James Taylor. Franklin won the runoff and will move on to the general election.

(R) State Superintendent Runoff Candidates Vote Totals Dr. Robert Franklin (W) 197,019 Dr. James Taylor 163,612

Franklin centered his campaign around providing teachers’ literacy and numeracy materials, building parental engagement, and school choice.

Franklin will go up against democrat Jennettie Marshall on Nov. 3.

Marshall has centered her campagin around restoring leadership and accountability at the Oklahoma Department of Education, teacher recruitment, and parent partnership.

State question results

Two state questions were also voted on during the runoff, State Questions 844 and 846.

State Question 844 asked if Oklahoma’s constitution should be amended to allow the Legislature to alter how schools and communities are reimbursed for certain manufacturing property tax exemptions. This measure did not pass, meaning there will be no changes to property tax reimbursement.

State Question 844 Vote Totals Yes 138,755 No (W) 389,735

State Question 846 asked whether Oklahoma’s constitution should be amended to require proof of identification for all voting methods. This measure did pass.

State Question 846 Vote Totals Yes (W) 292,481 No 243,064

To find more information and access the Oklahoma Voter Portal, visit online here.