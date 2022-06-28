Oklahoma River Cruises hosts cocktail cruises during summer

Oklahoma River Cruises hosts a cocktail cruise on the Oklahoma River to enjoy the evening skyline.

Oklahoma River Cruises is hosting a cocktail cruise on the Oklahoma River throughout the summer to explore downtown from the river and catch a glimpse of Oklahoma’s evening skyline.

The cruise departs from Regatta Landing at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, June through August. The cruise also offers one departure in September at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“We welcome all ages and hope people really enjoy what Oklahoma has to offer on the river, especially looking at the beautiful sunset Oklahoma has,” said Michael Scroggins, public information officer at Oklahoma River Cruises.

All ages are welcomed for this experience, but they do recommend considering this is an adult environment cruise. People under 21 are not allowed in the bar areas.

The cruise will showcase views of the Boathouse District and the Wheeler Ferris wheel.

“We do ask for people that are boarding the cruises to show up 15 minutes prior to departure time,” said Scroggins.

The cruises recommend wearing boat safe shoes, as it is possible to get wet even in the boat. There will be no swimming or diving while on the cruise.

The cruise offers a round-trip and offers drinks and food on board. The ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and children. To book a day for the cruise visit https://okrivercruises.com/specialty-cruises.