Oklahoma’s 24-hour helpline, 211, is now led by the 2-1-1 Collaborative starting Nov. 1 to improve coordination throughout Oklahoma.

211 is a 24-hour helpline for Oklahomans across the 77 counties; it covers medical services, food, transportation, housing, and clothing. It can be accessed through phone, text, and their website. The service is operated by two non-profits. The west side of Oklahoma is operated by Heartland, and the east is operated by Tulsa Area United Way.

House Bill 4095

Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso, said the main reasons behind the changes to update the 211 hotline :

The system hadn’t been updated in 12 years.

More funding

Longevity for the hotline to help thousands of people a month

The Bill requires that all referrals from the 211 centers are credible to national standards.

The centers must be accountable and maintain compliance with Corporation Commission Standards.

These standards are the following:

Ensure 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operations.

Adhere to the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems standards for information and referral and have a plan in place to become accredited by AIRS.

Serve the area or region designated by the 211 Call Center in consultation with telecommunications service providers.

Agree to provide information and referral service consistent with the national standards set out by the AIRS and this Section.

Agree to use the 211 service exclusively for the distribution of information and referral, and not use the service for commercial advertisements.

Provide information and referral service to a caller without charging a fee on either a per-call or per-use basis.

The 2-1-1 Collaborative went from 15 members to 9 members. This is because it is easier to get 9 members to meet at least twice a year, said Norwood.

Three are from the public sector. The Director of Human Services or designee, the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management or designee, and the State Commissioner of Health or designee. The other six are from the private sector. They will be chosen with at least one member who lives in the west side and the east side of the Oklahoma service area.

The members are not paid for their services. Norwood said that being a member is an honor, and that the people who are members want to be ones because they are passionate about what they do.

The private sector members will first serve a shorter term before they serve the three-year long terms and can be reappointed.

Senate Bill 1290

The companion bill to House Bill 4095 is Senate Bill 1290. It gives a revolving fund to the 2-1-1 collaborative.

It’s a continuing fund

Not subject to fiscal year limitations

For the purpose of maintaining a robust 2-1-1 system

The money is not allowed to be used to provide referrals, information, or assistance to any organization, entity, or service that performs, promotes, or facilitates abortions. Instead, the 2-1-1 system shall prioritize referrals to crisis pregnancy centers, adoption agencies, and other life-affirming resources that support expectant mothers and families in choosing life.



To find out more, visit the 211 Website.