Oklahoma Ranked 4th in Spam Calls

Oklahoma ranks fourth in spam calls and messages per state. In just one month, Oklahomans were targeted by more than 35 million scam calls or texts, that’s according to TrueCaller, a spam blocking caller ID app. TrueCaller found on average people across the country get around eight spam calls per month, but when you add it all up, that’s around 2.7 billion calls every month across the country, wasting 186 million hours over the course of a year. To minimize the amount of spam calls or texts a day, you can add yourself to the national do not call registry for free by going to donotcall.gov.