Oklahoma family frays in UCO’s ‘August: Osage County’

Destini Pittman

Contributing Writer

“August: Osage County” is a tragic comedy that delves into drug addiction, American family dynamics and the trauma inherited from parents. UCO’s drama department is currently staging performances of the Pulitzer Award-winning play, continuing at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1 in Mitchell Hall Theatre

The play tells the story of the Weston family and what happens when the patriarch of their family, Beverly, dies. The three Weston sisters come back to Osage County to help their mom, who is a drug addict, navigate the loss of their father. While the play runs over three hours, there is never a dull moment. From set design to lighting and the actors’ performances, this is a show you will not want to miss.

“August” is set in Oklahoma and was written by Oklahoma-born playwright Tracy Letts, who based the characters in the play on his own family. Letts adapted the play for the 2013 film, which was shot on location in Osage County and stars Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the box office number at 405-974-3375.