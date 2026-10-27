Oklahoma Domestic Violence Laws Change Nov. 1

Oklahoma state legislature is pushing to change how Domestic Violence offenders are prosecuted beginning Nov. 1, as the state ranks No. 1 in cases among both men and women during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Nov. 1, the changes in existing laws will bring more severe penalties to Domestic Violence (DV) cases, even with no prior history.

The 5 changes in Oklahoma DV Laws:

(SB 1238) expands on what constitutes a child in domestic cases.

(SB 1238) brings changes to repeated offense laws.

(SB 1238) brings harsher penalties for DV involving strangulation.

(SB 1264) states a broader definition of “great bodily injury.”

(SB 1264) elevates certain DV offenses to felony crimes.

While the new legislation focuses on the punishments for DV, the Oklahoma legislature still has few protections put in place for the victims of reported DV.

Oklahoma’s 2026 DV Review:

In February, the OK. Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board released its Annual Findings Report, tracking domestic and intimate partner violence cases from 2020 to 2025.

According to this report, DV incidents, homicides, murder/suicide victims, as well as intimate partner victims, have spiked in recent years. From 2023 to 2024, Oklahoma’s reported DV incidents and identified victims saw an 11% jump, with a 13% jump in identified suspects.

In 2024 alone, Oklahoma reported 29,198 incidents, filed 21,000 protective orders, and arrested 8,000 offenders. However, the report also highlights a disparity between identified suspects and arrests, with 40% of suspects arrested in 2023, and a 2% drop in arrests in 2024.

UCO’s DV Resources:

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, highlighting issues in the state and opens discussion for victims of abuse. The UCO center of women’s research works with the Young Woman’s Christian Association (YWCA) to provide direct help to anyone experiencing DV.

Sarah Wilson, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies major and employee at The Center, says their mission stands as a place for victims to connect with other resources.

“If someone has a loved one who’s experienced domestic violence… the best thing they can do is just be there to listen.” Wilson said.

Wilson continues to say that most survivors of DV are scared to report incidents to police.

“Its up to the survivor, what they want to do, and just being a supportive presence… is the most important thing.” Wilson said.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the national hotline 1(800)- 799- 7233 or text “START” to 88788 or stop by The Center.