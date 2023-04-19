Oklahoma City bombing: A church’s impact
On that day in 1995 shards of glass rained down and debris covered the floor of the almost 100-year-old church. The church executed the necessary repairs, but something more was to be done in response to the unspeakable tragedy. A memorial was made.
In between the Saint Joseph’s and the bombing site, the church and the archdiocese of Oklahoma City erected a memorial featuring a statue titled “And Jesus Wept.”
The statue of Jesus faces away from the bombing site and faces a grey, granite wall.
This wall has 168 niches in it, the number of people who are believed to have died in the bombing. Each niche represents a life lost.
We remember them to this day.