Oklahoma band Douglas brings two new singles to the Resonant Head Stage

Oklahoma band Douglas will perform Friday, Nov. 15, at Oklahoma City music venue Resonant Head with bands Keathley and the Burning Bras, Chloe Jobin and Tokyo Swish.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

Chambers said their set will be all original songs, with probably one cover of “Bobby” by Alex G.

Douglas is an indie alternative band with little bits of indie rock, western and shoegaze intertwined into their music. Some collective influences for the band include Alex G and Phoebe Bridgers.

Other influences from different band members include artists like Clairo, Remi Wolf and Elton John and genres of music such as hard metal and punk, said lead vocalist and guitarist of Douglas, Chance Chambers. The members of the band come at the music from different characteristics and angles, said Chambers.

The band is made up of Chance Chambers on lead vocals and guitar, Jerica Clapp on lead vocals and bass, Rose Kidson on lead guitar and lap steel, Julia Naifeh on piano and vocals, and Blaine Teague on drums.

Along with Douglas, the bill for the Resonant Head show features Oklahoma indie rock band Keathley and the Burning Bras, Oklahoma dream pop artist Tokyo Swish and Texas based artist, with blends of indie pop and other genres, Chloe Jobin.

Chambers said he started listening to Keathley and the Burning Bras before the band started, so it is a full circle moment to perform alongside them. Chambers said the band met Chloe Jobin in Texas on their first tour and that Chloe Jobin has thought about performing in Oklahoma for a while.

Chambers said the band Douglas started in 2023. He pitched it as a folk band first to the other members until it later turned more rock. Their first show was at a music and art center called Resonator Institute in Norman, where Chambers said he learned that the show is what you make it.

The name for the band came from wanting to oppose cool band names and choose some ordinary name. Chambers said they wanted to have fun with the music and not be too serious about it, which is why they chose the name Douglas.

Chambers said the band has two singles coming out the same day of their show. The first song is somewhat shoegaze “Fruit Flies” with lead vocals by Jerica Clapp of the band.

The second single is “Black Car” which Rose Kidson described as a song that is like sitting on a porch and drinking tea, said Chambers.

The band in a few months probably plans to have a benefit Alex G tribute show to raise money for Rawan Hannoon’s family in Gaza that would feature covers of the artist Alex G. The band previously had a benefit show for Rawan where they raised money to help get Rawan and their family across the border. Since the border is closed, this future benefit show would raise money to help Rawan’s family survive.

Douglas additionally is planning in January to have a 10-12 show tour where they would perform in places like Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma.