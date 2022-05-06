Oklahoma Abortion Bill Breakdown

On April 12th, 2022, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed one of the strictest abortion laws in United States history.

Stitt said, “We want Oklahoma to be the most Pro-Life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma Senate Bill 612 states unless medically necessary, it is illegal to perform an abortion in the state of Oklahoma. Doctors who are found to have illegally performed an abortion face up to a decade in prison and a $100,000 fine. The law does not go into affect until August of this year, and there are several other bills being voted on to be signed into law as well.

OK House Bill 4327: Allows abortion if it is medically necessary, or if found to be the result of rape, sexual assault or incest. If broken, punishment is a $10,000 fine.

OK Senate Bill 1503, a.k.a. the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act: Allows abortion if no heartbeat can be detected. Punishment is also a $10,000 fine.

OK Senate Bill 1553: Allow abortion if it is within 30 days on a woman’s last menstrual period. If broken, the perpetrator is charged with homicide.

However, lawmakers are not the only ones who will be making a decision on abortion this year. Senate Joint Resolution number 37, which is said to be “extremely likely to pass,” will introduce a state question on the 2022 fall ballots. Oklahomans will decide if the Oklahoma Constitution should be amended to explicitly make abortions, “not a human right.” only something that should be done when medically necessary.

For more information on these bills, contact your local state senator or your state representative, or visit oklahoma.gov.