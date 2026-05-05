Thunder Sweep Suns, Continue Dominant Playoff Run Behind Championship Poise

The Oklahoma City Thunder made yet another statement in Round 1, sweeping the Phoenix Suns behind a host of star power and team balance.

Oklahoma City completed a first-round sweep of the Suns with a 131–122 Game 4 victory, marking the Thunder’s third consecutive first-round sweep and extending its perfect postseason record in opening-round games under head coach Mark Daigneault to 12–0.

Compared to past first-round battles, despite the similar result of a sweep, this performance stood out as even more dominant as Oklahoma City trounced a more superior opponent.

The Thunder did not trail in the second half of any game and never allowed a Suns lead larger than nine points.

That level of control stood in stark contrast to prior playoff hiccups, particularly in Game 3s. Like last year, when the Thunder fell behind by 29 points in a first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies before coming back and winning after a Ja Morant injury. And when they suffered Game 3 losses to the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Indiana Pacers during their championship run.

This time, the Thunder responded differently, leaning on their championship experience and the shoulders of their all-time great player.

As expected, MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge. He finished the series averaging 33.8 points and 8.0 assists on 52% shooting. It was another outstanding showing that would be jaw-dropping for fans if it were any other player. But this is SGA, and that’s what he does.

However, Oklahoma City’s success went beyond its superstar.

The team’s offensive efficiency was elite throughout the series, posting a 126.9 points per 100 possessions mark and shooting 54% from the field and 50% from three in the series-clinching Game 4.

The Thunder also showed resilience, as they had to despite a series sweep.

In Game 2, wing Jalen Williams exited with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and Oklahoma City saw its lead shrink to 10 late in the game before regaining control and closing out the win.

In Game 4, Phoenix made one final push, taking a seven-point lead in the second quarter and later trimming an Oklahoma City advantage to single digits in the fourth. Each time, however, the Thunder responded, delivering the decisive runs needed to close out the series.

With the sweep, Oklahoma City advances to the Western Conference Semifinals and will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 on Tuesday at Paycom Center. The Thunder will benefit from nearly a full week of rest compared to Los Angeles’ three.

More importantly, the Thunder enter the gauntlet of Round 2 looking sharper than ever.

It was another sweep, but it showed further growth in composure and experience as the Thunder continue to make their run for back-to-back championships.