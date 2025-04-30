OKC Thunder dominate Grizzlies in Games 2 and 3, take 3–0 series lead

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their postseason dominance with a commanding 118–99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Paycom Center on Tuesday. The win gave the Thunder a 2–0 series lead as the teams headed to Memphis for Game 3.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP PHOTO/GEORGE WALKER IV)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points, while Jalen Williams added 24 points. Chet Holmgren contributed a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks. The trio’s performance was instrumental in Oklahoma City’s victory.

Memphis struggled to find offensive rhythm, with Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Ja Morant combining for 49 points. Despite their efforts, the Grizzlies were unable to overcome the Thunder’s balanced attack and defensive intensity.

The Thunder’s defense was particularly stifling in the second half, limiting Memphis to just 22 points in the third quarter and holding them scoreless for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City outscored the Grizzlies in every quarter, building a lead as large as 29 points

In game three, the Thunder completed a historic comeback to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 114–108. Trailing by as many as 29 points in the second quarter, the Thunder outscored the Grizzlies 63–31 in the second half to take a commanding 3–0 series lead.​

SGA led the Thunder with 31 points, while Jalen Williams added 26 points. Chet Holmgren was instrumental in the comeback, scoring 23 of his 24 points in the second half, including five three-pointers. Alex Caruso’s defensive efforts were also pivotal, as he guarded seven different players, recorded four steals, and limited his direct matchups to 3-of-15 shooting.

The Grizzlies, who held a 77–51 lead at halftime, were led by Ja Morant with 15 points before exiting the game due to a hip injury. Without Morant, Memphis’s offense flatlined, scoring only 31 points in the second half and committing 13 turnovers. Scotty Pippen, Jr. came through with 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the collapse.

The Thunder’s victory marked the second-largest comeback in NBA playoff history, trailing only the Los Angeles Clippers’ 31-point rally against the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Oklahoma City now looks to complete the sweep in Game 4 and advance to the Western Conference semifinals.