OKC Blue wins G-League title

Nicholas Borghini

Reporter

The Oklahoma City Blue brought its first-ever title to the 405 after beating the Maine Celtics 117-100 in the NBA G League Championship on April 15, led by Ousmane Dieng’s dominant 25-point performance.

The Blue ended the second quarter with a 21-0 run and ended the half with a 63-40 lead. They continued their hot streak with 7 straight to start the third quarter. The Celtic’s 33-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough to stop the Blue, who shot 48.8% from the field and had 7 players in double figures.

Dieng, who shot 83.3% from 3, was named the G League Finals MVP, making plays on all sides of the floor with six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, in addition to his 25 points. He has been a force to be reckoned with all season, previously hitting a game-winning shot in overtime to secure a series win in the Western Conference Quarterfinals vs the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Lindy Waters III, a Norman North High School graduate and Oklahoma State University basketball player, was also a powerhouse for OKC. The former Enid Outlaw and current OKC Thunder forward averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds in the three-game series versus the Celtics, including 11 rebounds in the last game.

“There’s no better feeling than winning a championship.” said Waters III, “Especially for the Oklahoma organization.”