OK voters pass one SQ, deny other



Oklahoma voters cast ballots for two separate State Questions on Tuesday, with SQ 833 failing and SQ 834 passing.

State Question 833 sought to authorize municipal public infrastructure districts, and supporters said the funding would spur more affordable-housing projects. However, opponents argued there would be a burden on taxpayers.

The question would fall short on Tuesday with over 60% of voters against it.

The measure would’ve added a news section to the Oklahoma Constitution; section 9E, to article 10 of the constitution. Section 9E would’ve created public infrastructure districts to provide support, organization, operation and maintenance of services. To do this, proponents for creating the district must’ve filed a petition with the municipality. This petition would’ve needed signatures from 100% of all surface property owners falling within the district’s proposed boundaries.

Then, if 833 had passed, the district would’ve been governed by a board of trustees. They would be limited to issuing bonds for improvements that couldn’t exceed 10 mills.

State Question 834 was a proposition to change a phrase in the Oklahoma Constitution.

That phrase is, “All U.S. citizens may vote in Oklahoma elections.”

The proposed amendment would see the phrase change to, “Only U.S. citizens may vote in Oklahoma elections.”

Supporters of the change argue it is necessary to protect Oklahoma against court rulings or other actions that could allow for noncitizens to vote in local and state elections. Opponents say the state constitution and law are clear and the amendment is politically motivated.

State Question 834 saw success on Tuesday with 80% of voters in support.

The question will amend Section 1 of Article 3 of the Oklahoma State Constitution.