New partnership offers internship to UCO students

The University of Central Oklahoma's The Center offers a new internship (Provided/University of Central Oklahoma)

The University of Central Oklahoma Women’s Research Center, BGLTQ+ Student Center, women’s gender and sexuality studies programs and YWCA Oklahoma City are partnering to help those who have been impacted by sexual assault, stalking and domestic abuse.

Centralities, in a email, stated: “Through the partnership, Central students will receive Oklahoma attorney general certified crisis services training through the YWCA OKC to provide sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence advocacy for internship credit.

“This will enable students to advocate and offer support at the YWCA OKC, as well as become a Survivor Central advocate, advocating for peers at UCO and the larger community through UCO’s Center and women’s, gender and sexuality studies program.”

YWCA OKC’s mission states: “YWCA Oklahoma City is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

Lindsey Churchill, associate professor in the College of Liberal Arts at UCO, said, “It is the first time we are doing this partnership and students can also earn internship credit.”

The UCO Center serves as a site of information, research, grant funding and advocacy for issues regarding women, gender and sexuality.

The Center is located in Thatcher 106 and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Churchill, director of the Women’s Research Center, BGLTQ+ Student Center and women’s gender and sexuality program said, “After filling out the volunteer application you will be contacted by the volunteer coordinator who will do an interview with you.”

According to Churchill, there will be 36 hours of Crisis Services Training, some will be in-person or via zoom presentations and some will be online modules.

After training, volunteers will be asked which program they would like to volunteer for and then have a short orientation training.

“For Survivor Center, you will be required to complete four observations, where you will shadow a primary advocate while they work with clients face-to-face and on the fourth observation you will take the lead and once you’re comfortable you will be able to go out on calls or meet with walk-ins one-on-one,” Churchill said.

Students interested, can fill out an application at https://www.ywcaokc.org/volunteer-application.