New Dating App Focuses on Quarantine Health

Quarantine Together, a new dating app, was launched on March 15. While the app allows users to meet new people via their tech device, it also reminds users to practice social distancing. (Provided, Pixabay)

A new dating app has been released as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to help people feel less lonely during quarantine.

The new app, Quarantine Together, was designed by Daniel Ahmadizadeh and Christopher Smeder. It aims to connect people who may feel bored or lonely because they can’t go out and have reduced contact with friends and family.

After confirming a profile, it matches users with a date at 6 p.m. daily. Following that, two people who match will receive a private text message. Twenty minutes later, the app will send them a video chat link, according to the Quarantine Together website.

The app gives everyone the chance to meet new people during quarantine. It also has reminders, such as washing hands and paying attention to what’s going on around the world.

“I don’t know about this app, but I find it interesting and want to make some new friends through this app,” said Xinyu Pan, a University of Central Oklahoma senior.

The app’s mission is to support the health care workers on the front lines, and they will be collecting optional donations to provide masks and other personal protective equipment, according to the app’s website.

“I’ve heard of this app, and I think it’s interesting. In particular, it reminds people to wash their hands and keep a social distance, which is different from other dating apps,” said UCO student Wenting Liu.

Quarantine Together also provides an entertainment program for people currently isolated at home to help people through the pandemic.

“Especially since we’ve been isolated at home for almost a month now, I’ve had little contact with my friends,” Liu said. “I think this app provides us with an opportunity to meet new friends and accompany us through the present period.”