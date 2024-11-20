Naturalist celebrates ten years of music at Resonant Head

Oklahoma band Naturalist will perform Saturday, Nov. 23, at Oklahoma City Music Venue Resonant Head to celebrate the band’s ten year anniversary.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

Photo of the band Naturalist. (PROVIDED/NICOLE PRESCOTT)

Naturalist is an emo post-hardcore band that has been in the Oklahoma music scene for ten years. They started off as a pseudo-hardcore band and got out of that and into more emo and indie music. The group includes Ashton Prescott on vocals, Tyler Sanchez on bass and vocals, Hunter Amos on guitar, and Micah Patrick on drums. Stephen Brand on guitar will be joining the band for the show.

Some influences of the band are mewithoutYou, Tool, Pianos Become the Teeth and Manchester Orchestra, said Ashton Prescott of Naturalist. Prescott said Hunter Amos of the band really loves Tool and that influences Amos a lot.

Bands Limp Wizurdz, Honor Choir and So Much Heaven will open for Naturalist. Prescott said this is So Much Heaven’s first show, although some members of the band have been in other bands. He said Naturalist has previously toured with Limp Wizurdz and they bonded on that tour.

Naturalist’s setlist will include songs that go through the years of their music. Prescott said there will be songs from every album and songs from every iteration of the band. He said they will play some songs that are popular, some that are fun to play live and songs that mean a lot to the band. Prescott said the band’s families will be there, so the show will be a little toned down.

He said they will play a new song for the first time called “One Continuous Loop” from their new album they are working on. The song is set to release in early 2025.

After the band went on pause for three years because of covid, they started writing and recording their new album “You Don’t Have to Worry.” They have spent the last two years working on their new album. Prescott said they have not put out a full-length album since about 2017.

He said the band started kinda hardcore and wanted their music to be more accessible, but are returning to their heavier roots for their new album.

Prescott said he has dreamed about making and playing music since he was little. Prescott and Micah Patrick started the band together and have been best friends their whole lives. He said they later found the other members and what keeps the music going is the close relationship the group has together.

He said the members of the band are busy with families, jobs and some members even have kids, but almost every Friday they get together and practice and write music.

Prescott said he remembered as he was approaching his thirties he thought that at some point he was going to be too old to make music and be in a band. “I was thinking what a silly thing to think because there is not a time stamp on being creative,” said Prescott.