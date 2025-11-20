NASA hosts “Not My Thanksgiving” gathering to share Indigenous perspectives

Students gather around the potluck table. (Su Lay Nwe / The Vista)

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Native American Student Association (NASA) held “Not My Thanksgiving” event on Nov. 18 in the Nigh University Center, Cherokee Room 213, offering Native and non-Native students a space to learn about the history of Thanksgiving while sharing a community meal.

Students began arriving shortly before the 5 p.m. start time, filling the room with conversation as organizers prepared tables for the potluck-style gathering.

The purpose of the event is to create an atmosphere where Native students feel represented and to reframe Thanksgiving from an Indigenous perspective. Emily Moran, NASA’s co-director of special events, said the organization hosts the gathering each year to offer a culturally meaningful alternative to the mainstream holiday.

“Thanksgiving isn’t originally part of our culture, and some Native people don’t support the holiday,” Moran said.

“Most people grow up learning the version where two groups came together peacefully, but that’s not the full story. Here at NASA, we want to ‘rebrand’ it in a way that makes sense for us. We call it Not My Thanksgiving to make it our own gathering, which is a space where Native students who don’t celebrate Thanksgiving at home can come together, share a meal, and connect with each other.”

Moran said the purpose is to help students understand why NASA celebrates differently and how the event allows members to reclaim the story.

“We want people to understand why we celebrate it this way,” she said. “We’re taking something that was used against us and rewriting it into something meaningful for us without all the negative parts that come with the traditional story.”

Food played an important role in the gathering, which followed a potluck format. NASA members and attendees brought homemade dishes to share. “Some of the food here tonight, like fry bread, holds significance for us,” she said.

“We also brought dishes like corn soup and plum dumplings, which are traditional for some tribes.”

Students take their seats during the gathering. (Su Lay Nwe / The Vista)

For Moran, the heart of the event is the connection it creates among Native students. She said gatherings like this help students learn from each other’s traditions and strengthen NASA’s community.

“It brings us together to celebrate our culture and understand each other better,” she said. “Students can share what kinds of events they want us to host or teach us about their own cultural practices. It helps us make sure our events represent all of us.”

Moran said she hopes the broader UCO community gains a better understanding of Indigenous perspectives when they attend NASA events and takes the opportunity to learn respectfully.

“We want people to know the history behind Thanksgiving and why we call it Not My Thanksgiving,” she said. “It’s something for ourselves, separate from the mainstream holiday.”

NASA will continue hosting cultural events throughout the year to promote visibility and appreciation for Indigenous students on campus.