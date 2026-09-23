Must Have State Fair Foods of 2026
After spending hours at the fair trying as many new foods I can get my hands on, I’ve picked out some standout new additions along with classics you can keep coming back to.
Chicken in a waffle:
My favorite thing about this item is rather than chicken being dipped into a batter, the chicken is mixed into the waffle batter to create a consistent texture throughout the entire dish. Maple syrup and buffalo sauce are offered on the side to lean into the sweet waffle favor or give it a spicy kick.
You can get this personal favorite for $9 from Waffle Chix, located just outside of the rides and games near gate five.
Waffle Chix has also introduced a brand new Loaded Sausage Waffle On-A-Stick. The creation is a Belgian waffle filled with breakfast sausage and dressed with sausage gravy, bacon, and cheese.
Hot Honey Lemonade:
Now this one sounds intimidating it first but the tart lemonade and hot honey make a great pair. The first thing to hit the taste buds is sweet flavor from the lemonade followed by a light spice and honey filled popping boba pearls.
You can pick this one up in 20 ounces for $12 from Sara’s Bubbles.
I found the heat level very mild but if you’re not a spice fan this stand offers a variety of flavored lemonades.
Cheese On-A-Stick:
An Oklahoma State Fair classic! There’s tons of new additions to the fair food menu this year but if you’re looking for that nostalgic comfort, this is must. It’s a simple creation, just cheese coated in batter to be fried.
Being a staple for the Oklahoma State Fair you can find this at various locations, we got ours for $7.
Funnel cake with strawberry:
Getting a funnel cake is basically a requirement when going to the state fair. It’s a childhood favorite and hasn’t let me down yet. This year you can get a variety of toppings added to your funnel cake for an extra $3. Some of the toppings offered are strawberry, Biscoff, and Oreo.
At the location we got ours an original funnel cake is $10 and $13 with a topping.
K-Pop Marshmallow Ice Cream:
If you’ve done any research into new foods coming to the fair this year you’ve probably come across this one. The K-Pop Marshmallow Ice Cream from Dragon Street Eats was so sought after that the line was out the door. This treat is an ice cream sandwich covered in thick marshmallow then toasted and drizzled with chocolate.
Dragon Street Eats is located in the Bennett Event Center near the entrance.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the richness of the chocolate and marshmallow, this stand also sells boba drinks and lemonade to wash it down.
Original Japanese Sando:
My final pick this year is the Japanese Sando. A deep-fried Japanese milk bread filled with cream. I got the original but there are also fruit and cookie topped options. They do not hold back on the filling, every bite is consistent with a perfect bread to cream ratio.
The Sandos can also be found at Dragon Street Eats, so you can get your K-Pop Ice Cream at the same time.
An honorable mention from Dragon Street Eats that we didn’t get to try is the Tanghulu, candied fruit served on a stick.
The Oklahoma State Fair is open until Sept. 27 and opens at 10 a.m. daily. Get more information about food vendors and tickets here.