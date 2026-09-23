Must Have State Fair Foods of 2026

Chicken in a waffle:

My favorite thing about this item is rather than chicken being dipped into a batter, the chicken is mixed into the waffle batter to create a consistent texture throughout the entire dish. Maple syrup and buffalo sauce are offered on the side to lean into the sweet waffle favor or give it a spicy kick.

You can get this personal favorite for $9 from Waffle Chix, located just outside of the rides and games near gate five.

Waffle Chix has also introduced a brand new Loaded Sausage Waffle On-A-Stick. The creation is a Belgian waffle filled with breakfast sausage and dressed with sausage gravy, bacon, and cheese.