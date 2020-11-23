Logan Wright(left) and Abby Morris sit before members of the company of Theory of Relativity during their scene together on opening night. Theory of Relativity marked the final show of the fall semester for the UCO Musical Theatre Department.(JaNae Williams/The Vista)
Musical Theatre wraps experimental semester with “Theory of Relativity”
The UCO School of Music’s Department of Musical Theatre has spent the semester adjusting to a new, old way of performing.
In hopes of offering actors and audiences the most safety and security from the potential spread of COVID-19, the department took things outdoors, much like the Ancient Greek and other historical civilizations. It presented all four of its fall productions in the courtyard of the College of Fine Arts and Design House located at 320 E. Hurd Street, across the street from Mitchell Hall.
The department previously staged Big Fish, The Apple Tree, The Musical Theatre New Broncho Showcase and ended the semester with last week’s production of Theory of Relativity.
Through all of the semester’s performances, the department saw students, faculty and staff learn lessons in discipline, adaptation on the fly and ultimately, rolling with the punches to bring to life successful, socially distanced and sold-out live theatre productions during a global pandemic.