Students fail mask test on UCO campus CiCi SimonAugust 19, 2020 4:57 pm University of Central Oklahoma students enjoy their first week eating in the Nigh University Center. New policies have been placed to implement safety measures due to COVID-19. Students are allowed to remove masks while eating, but are still required to keep social distance and replace the masks once they are finished. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students of UCO take a lunch on campus. Students are allowed to eat with mask off but once completed it must be placed back correctly over the nose and mouth. Students who realized they had been photographed would correct their masks. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students exit UCO campus bookstore during their first week back since COVID-19 struck. Those not wearing a mask and noticed being photographed would quickly correct the placement. (Cici Simon/The Vista) UCO students enjoy a break at the UCO's 1890 Metropolitan Cafe. Students are allowed to remove their masks while eating, but are supposed to remain 6 feet apart and replace masks when finished. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students buy supplies from UCO's bookstore. Everyone on campus is required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth area. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students study near the Nigh during first week back on UCO campus. Students who were photographed and noticed would place their mask back over their face. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Freshman Makayla Freeman offers assistance in the Nigh for One Stop during the University of Central Oklahoma's first week back. Everyone on campus is required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth area. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students head to the campus bookstore at UCO. Students are to remain 6 feet apart as well as mandatory masks and face coverings. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Claire Painter, Leadership Central, offers free masks in the Nigh. Students and staff are to remain 6 feet apart under new campus protocol and procedures. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students enjoy a break from class in the Nigh. When students were asked for their names to be identified in the caption, they refused and corrected mask placement. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students sit in closely in the Nigh on UCO campus. Students are to ensure to be 6 feet apart as well as required face coverings and masks. Those who noticed they were being photographed would quickly place their mask back over their face. (Cici Simon/The Vista) Students sit 6 feet apart while studying in the Nigh at UCO. Everyone on campus is required to maintain physical distance when possible and cover their nose and mouth with a mask or other face covering. (Cici Simon/The Vista)