LX Studio to host first Solution Sprint

LX Studio at the University of Central Oklahoma will hold its first Solution Sprint from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13-14 at the University of Central Oklahoma at Santa Fe Plaza in Oklahoma City.

“The Solution Sprint program combines methods from design thinking and Learning Environment Modeling® to create a unique and specialized experience for helping teams quickly create breakthrough solutions to the most challenging problems and opportunities,” according to LX Studio’s website.

The Solution Sprint program gives UCO faculty, staff, and students the opportunity to gain new insights and incorporate the combined methods with their teams on campus to develop solutions to challenges.

Participants will ideate, develop, and test strategies for implementing incredible student experiences, according to LX Studio’s website.

“Our goal is to make the Solution Sprint experience fun for our participants,” stated Carolyn Muller, director of business development and client success for LX Studio. “Many of the topics that we hope to use for these Sprints will be ideas that are challenging to the university.”

During the two-day event, participants can expect “lots of collaboration and small group work,” Muller stated.

For those interested in participating, visit LX Studio’s website to register for the event.

LX Studio will be hosting more Solution Sprints in September. This Solution Sprint will focus on “Growing OKC Metropolitan Engagement and Involvement,” according to LX Studio’s website.

For more information on the first UCO Solution Sprint and upcoming Solution Sprints, visit https://lxstudio.com/solution-sprints/.