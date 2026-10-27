Looks from UCO’s Charity Fashion Show

On Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. UCO Fashion Marketing presented their Symphony of Style fashion show at the UCO Boathouse.

The supported charity, Bring Back the Music, is an organization that aims to make quality preforming arts education available to everyone. Bring Back the Music offers music education to all age demographics with a variety of instruments.

Students from UCO’s Fashion Marketing Program led the event, including promotion, staging and commentating. Outfits were designed by students with merchandise provided by over 10 retailers, and inspired by four music genres, Country, Pop, Rock and Classical.

Country

Pulling from the American west and country music, this scene titled Country Chic featured lots of denim and leather, and took inspiration from figures like Dolly Parton.

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Pop

The scene Pop in Motion used bright colors and patterns to capture pop music through the decades, taking inspiration from Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, and the Backstreet Boys.

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Rock

Featuring lots of leather and emphasizing how the rock genre pushed boundaries and expectations, this scene is inspired by the statement made by grunge and alternative genres.

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Classical

The final scene aims to reflect the symphony and harmony of classical music, reflecting balance this scene is titled Couture in Concert.

(Maycee Elerick/The Vista) (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)