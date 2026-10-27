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Looks from UCO’s Charity Fashion Show

Maycee Elerick Maycee ElerickOctober 27, 2026 3:55 pm

On Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. UCO Fashion Marketing presented their Symphony of Style fashion show at the UCO Boathouse.

The supported charity, Bring Back the Music, is an organization that aims to make quality preforming arts education available to everyone. Bring Back the Music offers music education to all age demographics with a variety of instruments.

Students from UCO’s Fashion Marketing Program led the event, including promotion, staging and commentating. Outfits were designed by students with merchandise provided by over 10 retailers, and inspired by four music genres, Country, Pop, Rock and Classical.

Country

Pulling from the American west and country music, this scene titled Country Chic featured lots of denim and leather, and took inspiration from figures like Dolly Parton.

Model posses on stage grabbing her hat. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Model on stage grabbing his jacket (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Model grabs her jacket on stage. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Model kicks her leg up and poses on stage. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Pop

The scene Pop in Motion used bright colors and patterns to capture pop music through the decades, taking inspiration from Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, and the Backstreet Boys.

Model looks down and poses (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Model reaches to his side on stage. (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Model poses in a shiny dress (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Two models pose in tracksuits(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Rock

Featuring lots of leather and emphasizing how the rock genre pushed boundaries and expectations, this scene is inspired by the statement made by grunge and alternative genres.

A model poses with a hand on their hip (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
A model poses with both arms folded towards their head (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
A model caught in motion as she walks down the runway (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
Model poses with a jacket on her arm (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)

Classical

The final scene aims to reflect the symphony and harmony of classical music, reflecting balance this scene is titled Couture in Concert.

A model poses in a suit with a loose tie (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
A model poses in a red dress (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
A model poses in a pink long dress (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
A model poses by grabbing his arm (Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
(Maycee Elerick/The Vista)
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