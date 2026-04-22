LOOK: UCO Tennis Scored 5-2 Against NSU Hunter GeorgeApril 22, 2026 10:23 am UCO’s Hui Soo returns the volley from her opponent. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Karyna Yurchenko runs to attack the ball. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO Tennis player attacks the opponent’s volley. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Anika Ouwejan celebrates winning the point. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Dilay Ata defends the volley of the point to stay in the fight. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Karyna Yurchenko survives the point after an attack from the opponent. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Anika Owejan prepares for the next point of the match. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Karyna Yurchenko tracks the ball and prepares to return the serve. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Haley Hibbets supports her teammates during their matches. (Hunter George/ The Vista) Share This