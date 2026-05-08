Local History on Route 66: The Round Barn of Arcadia

As Oklahoma celebrates the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the Arcadia Round Barn stands as a reminder of the communities, travelers and volunteers who preserved more than a century of history along the Mother Road.

The Arcadia Round Barn on Route 66 (Chelsea Rios/The Vista)

Historic Route 66 was established as one of the nation’s first federal highways in 1926, and is often referred to as “The Mother Road” because it connects Chicago to Santa Monica, California, across nearly 2,500 miles.

Many folks travel this route as an Americana bucket-list opportunity, and according to Dustin “Dusty” Ward, a long-time volunteer of the ‘Round Barn, Okla. has over 400 drivable miles on the Route—more than any other state in the U.S. The highway attracts visitors from around the world to explore more than 100 Route 66 attractions across Oklahoma.

Dustin “Dusty” Ward (Chelsea Rios/The Vista)

Dusty told The Vista that the rounded time capsule has been a symbol of the town’s history and community even before Arcadia grew around it and the Route 66 was established.

“I really like it. I don’t get paid anything…I’m a volunteer…I basically get paid by meeting people [from] all over,” Ward said.

The barn holds a lot of sentiment for Dusty because he grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and would frequently drive out West to see his grandparents, who lived in Gotebo, Okla.. His father would drive them past the barn and the two would make jokes about its shape; it became a symbol of his childhood.

The Arcadia Round Barn on Route 66 (Chelsea Rios/The Vista)

Ward frequently gives tours at the Round Barn and was quick to fill The Vista in on its extensive history. In 1892, William Odor, known as “Big Bill” by locals, left Kansas where he grew up and moved to Oklahoma.

He purchased 160 acres following the 1889 Okla. Land Run, which opened former Indigenous territory to non-Native settlement, and built his home on the property. This run, according to okhistory.org, also originated the “Sooner” name (derived from the common phrase “sooner-or-later”), as settlers would often illegally enter land and claim it before the run actually began.

Those who disproved of this referred to them as Sooners—originally a derogatory term, and not associated with the Okla. Sooners football team like it is today.

The Arcadia Round Barn Loft Ceiling (Chelsea Rios/The Vista)

In 1898, Bill wanted to build a barn on his farm. Oklahoma has a history of storms and tornadoes, and decided that a round shape would withstand the strong winds. The barn is 60 feet in diameter and 43 feet tall, with the loft making up 18 feet of the total height. Bill’s cattle and horses were kept downstairs, and hay was stored in the loft.

Additionally, the loft was (and is still) used for barn dances and performances by local musicians. Dusty says that the rounded wood makes for wonderful acoustics.

When Bill passed away in 1916, the barn was no longer looked after and it began to fall apart as nature continued its course. The barn sat neglected for decades. In 1928, Route 66 was paved and the town of Arcadia began growing around Bill’s farm. Dusty says that the residents of the town had viewed Bill as a town leader, and was very well respected by those who knew him.

Decades went by and eventually the roof caved in during a storm in 1988. Dusty said that locals finally had enough and a group of volunteers known as the “Over-The-Hill-Gang” came together and repaired the barn in their free time, out of their own pockets. It was fully restored by 1992, and today, some of the original wood paneling can still be seen when visiting the Round Barn. The items that are inside the barn are donated from museums, historians, and other charity shops in the area, making the experience deeply rooted in Oklahoma history and culture.

Dusty hopes that in the future the RB will receive grants in order to repair damages in the roof, along with other amenities that come with the upkeep of a historical building. The RB operates on local donations/grants, and the staff members are recruited for volunteers work only.

Earnest Breger and Family (/Brittany Jaye)

In the past 20 years, the Round Barn of Arcadia has welcomed travelers from around the globe. Many memories have been made by those who visit and volunteered at the historical building. Inside, many photos of a man named Earnest Breger can be seen displayed on the walls. Breger was known by many as “Butch the Barn Man” because of his restoration efforts along with being an original member of the Over-The-Hill-Gang. He worked at the RB for nearly three decades and was admired by all who visited.

According to Bregers niece, Brittany Jaye, he had lived next to the RB since he was five years old. He grew up playing in the barn and Jaye mentions that her childhood was the same, although decades apart. Butch passed away in 2017 and was the last of the original Round Barn restorers.

Jaye shares about her childhood:

Brittany and her sister Chelsea (/Brittany Jaye)

“To me, the barn means nostalgia, joy, and wonder. Of course, the majority of my emotions are residuals of those which were rooted in childhood. It was always this pillar of magic and mystery to me. I knew it was just a barn, but its history always captured me so much.

Two things always made it feel so wondrous to me as a kid; the fact that it was round, and the fact that people had loved it so much that they refused to let it die.



This is a big reason why I would always ask my great uncle for the reason it was round, and why I always payed so much attention when he would explain the barns history. Staying with my family right next to that barn was golden, and I would spend every night eagerly waiting for morning because I knew the barn would open again and I could go back.

Brittany and Family (/Brittany Jaye)

I have not been back to that barn since my great uncle died. I know he is not there, but his legacy is. The only way I can describe it is that, for me; he was the magic, he was the stories, and he was the passion. I’d love to visit again, but I know that not all of the wonder will be there anymore, i’d be doing it for the memories more than the marvels.



My family that lived right next to the barn were pretty well liked, but especially my great uncle, who was loved by so much of the community. When I visited, people always loved him, said hi to him, and met him with shocking levels of charisma. I admired him very much; especially for his dedication, his passion, and for being such a pillar of the community”

The Round Barn Interior (Chelsea Rios/The Vista)

More than a century after it was built, the Round Barn remains one of Oklahoma’s most recognizable Route 66 landmarks; maintained by volunteers and preserved through generations of community support.

The Round Barn is six miles east of Interstate 35 on historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information about the public tours at the Round Barn, visit the website.

To find out more about what Oklahoma Route 66 has to offer in 2026, check out the full Event Calendar.