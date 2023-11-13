LISTEN UP FOR LIVE MUSIC OKLAHOMA

Rod Wave photographed by Brett Arndt via Billboard (PROVIDED).

NOVEMBER

Better Than Ezra and Howie Day, Nov. 14, The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan, thejonesassembly.com

Corb Lund, Nov. 14, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Runnner and Sun June, Nov. 16, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Sky Hemenway, Nov. 17, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Taddy Porter and Josh Sallee, Nov. 17, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Jaret Ray Reddick, Nov. 17, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

William Beckmann, Nov. 18, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Trinity the Tuck, Nov. 18, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Glare, Nov. 22, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Rod Wave and Ari Lennox, Nov. 24, Paycom Center, 100 W. Reno, paycomcenter.com

Carson Jeffrey, Nov. 25, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Free Throw, Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Nov. 26, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, Nov. 30, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

The Motet, Nov. 30, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Narrow Head, Nov. 30, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Liz Phair photographed by Willy Sanjuan (AP)

DECEMBER

Rory Scovell, Dec. 1, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Angel Du$t, Dec. 1, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Aranda, Dec. 1, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

A Place to Bury Strangers, Dec. 2, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Asleep at the Wheel, Dec. 3, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Liz Phair, Dec. 4, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Moon Taxi, Dec. 5, The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan, thejonesassembly.com

From Ashes to New, Dec. 6, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Thelma and the Sleaze, Dec. 6, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Cam Cole, Dec. 6, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Josh Fudge, Dec. 7, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Brotherboy, Dec. 8, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Shaun Cassidy, Dec. 8, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Husbands, Dec. 9, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com

Jason Scottt and the High Heat, Dec. 9, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Daniel Donato, Dec. 10, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Deebaby, Dec. 13, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Sunsquabi, Dec. 15, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Paula Poundstone, Dec. 15, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Alexandra Kay, Dec. 19, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Arkansauce, Dec. 22, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Heartbyrne, Dec. 28, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Devotchka, Dec. 29, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com

Soft Hands, Dec. 29, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com

Dylan Wheeler, Dec. 30, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com