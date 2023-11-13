LISTEN UP FOR LIVE MUSIC OKLAHOMA
NOVEMBER
Better Than Ezra and Howie Day, Nov. 14, The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan, thejonesassembly.com
Corb Lund, Nov. 14, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Runnner and Sun June, Nov. 16, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Sky Hemenway, Nov. 17, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Taddy Porter and Josh Sallee, Nov. 17, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Jaret Ray Reddick, Nov. 17, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
William Beckmann, Nov. 18, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Trinity the Tuck, Nov. 18, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Glare, Nov. 22, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Rod Wave and Ari Lennox, Nov. 24, Paycom Center, 100 W. Reno, paycomcenter.com
Carson Jeffrey, Nov. 25, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Free Throw, Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Nov. 26, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Hiss Golden Messenger, Nov. 30, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
The Motet, Nov. 30, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Narrow Head, Nov. 30, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
DECEMBER
Rory Scovell, Dec. 1, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Angel Du$t, Dec. 1, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Aranda, Dec. 1, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
A Place to Bury Strangers, Dec. 2, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Asleep at the Wheel, Dec. 3, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Liz Phair, Dec. 4, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Moon Taxi, Dec. 5, The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan, thejonesassembly.com
From Ashes to New, Dec. 6, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Thelma and the Sleaze, Dec. 6, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Cam Cole, Dec. 6, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Josh Fudge, Dec. 7, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Brotherboy, Dec. 8, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Shaun Cassidy, Dec. 8, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Husbands, Dec. 9, Resonant Head, 400 SW 25, Suite A, resonanthead.com
Jason Scottt and the High Heat, Dec. 9, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Daniel Donato, Dec. 10, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Deebaby, Dec. 13, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Sunsquabi, Dec. 15, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Paula Poundstone, Dec. 15, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Alexandra Kay, Dec. 19, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Arkansauce, Dec. 22, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Heartbyrne, Dec. 28, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Devotchka, Dec. 29, Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW Second, beercitymusichall.com
Soft Hands, Dec. 29, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com
Dylan Wheeler, Dec. 30, Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd, towertheatreokc.com