List of UCO Fall 2025 College of Education and Professional Studies
Congratulations to all the fall 2025 Education and Professional Studies graduates at the University of Central Oklahoma.
All Education Degrees:
- Lippe, Blade Alan, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Adair
- Watson, Kaylee, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Beggs
- Matthiesen, Christian Daniel, BAED, History Education: Cashion
- Coulson, Katrina Danae, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Choctaw
- Greene, Lyndi Jo, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Choctaw
- Atkins, Bryce M., Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Choctaw
- Oldham, Jennifer D., Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate
- Disabilities: Choctaw
- Knopfel, Jonathon Carl, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Covington
- Sloan-Sumrall, Kobie James, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Coyle
- Clayton Cribbs, Naomi Margaret, BAED, English Education: Del City
- Kafer, Sarah, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Duncan
- Young Tredup, Cheyanne Fanisha, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Duncan
- Engel, Jessica Love, Magna Cum Laude, BSED, Mathematics Education: Durant
- Brooks, Amber Leigh, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond
- Caldwell, Marly Rosalie, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Conerly, Jamie Elizabeth, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Crabaugh, Rachel, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Curry, Celise, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Darks, Rachel Marie, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Fulton, Leah, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Garrett, Paige Nicole, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Hale, Hannah, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Hemans, Zachary John, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Holley, Emilee Elise, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Joyce, Gabrielle Rose, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Kargl, Victoria Elizabeth, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Lucas, Taylor, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- McWilliams, Britney, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Miller-Caldwell, Hallie Brooke, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Nine, Kelsi, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Olivares, Dora, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond
- Orr, Melissa, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond
- Overbey, Garret Riley, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Parker, Matrina Renee, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond
- Puckett, Jocelyn, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Raupe, David Christopher, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Rosko, Andrew, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Schmidt, Chelsea, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond
- Scott, Laura Vanessa, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Urban, Charina LeeAnn, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Woodall, Jordan Taylor, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond
- Arbuthnot, Hannah Rene, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond
- Butts, Chelsea, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond
- Faulkner, Hannah Nicole, BSED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Edmond
- Heath, Zachary Sawyer, BAED, English Education: Edmond
- Islam, Misha Tasnia, BFAED, Theatre Arts-Theatre/Communication Education: Edmond
- Master, Peyton Elisabeth, BAED, English Education: Edmond
- Moore, Macy, Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Edmond
- Noor, Eeman Asim, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Edmond
- Rollins, Caylee, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond
- White, Benjamin Kyle, BAED, History Education: Edmond
- White, Kayln Elizabeth, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond
- Culbertson, Abigail Nicole, BSED, Elementary Education: Enid
- Hempfling, Audra Elise, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Enid
- Schwartz, Laura, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Enid
- Staudt, Thomas O., BAED, History Education: Guthrie
- Bell, Lauren Anne, MED, Adult & Higher Education-Interdisciplinary Studies: Harrah
- Dean-Wilson, Aimee Susanne, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Jones
- Carr, Clinton P., BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Kiefer
- Banks, Noelanni, BAED, English Education: Lawton
- Patterson, Eric, MED, Secondary Education: Lexington
- Lombard, Julia, BSED, Elementary Education: Luther
- Yow, Kortlyn, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Madill
- Kizarr, Kobey B., MED, Secondary Education: Marlow
- Johnson, Cambrea Noel, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: McAlester
- Irwin, Travis Shea, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: McLoud
- Denton, Kayla M., BSED, Elementary Education: McLoud
- Landreth, Beth, BSED, Early Childhood Education: McLoud
- DeHart, Alexandra Lenore, Magna Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Midwest City
- Jenkins, Gavin C., BAED, History Education: Midwest City
- Norris, Brittney, BAED, Modern Language Education-German: Midwest City
- Van Over, Collin, BSED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Midwest City
- Cantrell, Heidi Suzanna, MED, Secondary Education: Moore
- Davidson, Hannah Jane, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Moore
- Hale, Kylee R., With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Moore
- Tillison, Haley Marie, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Moore
- Dixon, Stephanie Anne, BAED, Art Education: Moore
- Dobson-Keahbone, Brooke Erin, BSED, Elementary Education: Moore
- Feuerborn, Austin, MED, Educational Leadership: Mustang
- Lanno, Gianna A., Magna Cum Laude, BAED, Art Education: Mustang
- Smith, Adrian Gene, BAED, English Education: Mustang
- Huster, Haiden, Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Newkirk
- Beers, Brad C., With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Noble
- Clark, Ashlyn, BAED, English Education: Noble
- Bruce, Madison, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Norman
- Jones, Shelby, BSED, Elementary Education: Norman
- Waggoner, Kade Anthony, BSED, Elementary Education: Norman
- Allbee, Julia, MED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Oklahoma City
- Farrell, Chantelle Denise, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City
- Hedrick, Lydia, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City
- Linden, Felix, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City
- Lopez, Monica D., With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Oklahoma City
- Madrigal Torres, Ezequiel, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City
- Riley, Morgan, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City
- Roark, Madyson, MED, Library Media Education: Oklahoma City
- Brown, Henry, BFAED, Theatre Arts-Theatre/Communication Education: Oklahoma City
- Buck, Myranda G., Magna Cum Laude, BAED, English Education: Oklahoma City
- Buel, Chloe Elise, BAED, English Education: Oklahoma City
- Burns, Cristalynne J., Summa Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Oklahoma City
- Coder, Caleb, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Oklahoma City
- Hall, Darren, Magna Cum Laude, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Oklahoma City
- Joaquin, Maria, BSED, Elementary Education: Oklahoma City
- Lazo, Sofia, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Oklahoma City
- Melton, Juliana, BAED, Art Education: Oklahoma City
- Raygoza, Mayra, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Oklahoma City
- San, MT, BSED, Elementary Education: Oklahoma City
- Sanchez, Axel Alejandro, BAED, English Education: Oklahoma City
- Taylor, Elizabeth, Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Oklahoma City
- Welte, Elizabeth P., BSED, Elementary Education: Oklahoma City
- Marshall, Joy Alexa, BAED, Art Education: Owasso
- Frye, Evan, BSED, Science Education-Chemistry: Pawhuska
- Gilbreath, Brailey Alexzandra, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Perry
- McHenry, Luke Alexander, Magna Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Ponca City
- Perciful, Braily, BSED, Elementary Education: Ponca City
- Cornelius, Jessica, BAED, Art Education: Sand Springs
- Kincade, Blake, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Sayre
- Casteel, Taylor, BSED, Elementary Education: Shawnee
- Lee, Lily A., BSED, Elementary Education: Skiatook
- Billings, Jenna N., Summa Cum Laude, BAED, Art Education: Sulphur
- Stallings, Emmalee B., BSED, Early Childhood Education: Tecumseh
- Swafford, Anna, Magna Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Tecumseh
- Schwartz, Joyce Jean, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: The Village
- Holland, Patricia Evone, MED, Secondary Education: Tulsa
- Olupitan, Christina, MED, Adult & Higher Education-Interdisciplinary Studies: Tulsa
- Ford, Tedezia Corki-Marie, BS, Family Life Education-Child Development: Tulsa
- Stokes, Paige Kennedy, BSED, Elementary Education: Tuttle
- Flynn, David J., BFAED, Theatre Arts-Theatre/Communication Education: Weatherford
- Labeth, Ty, MED, Secondary Education: Wilson
- Hanuschak, Daniel Von, BAED, English Education: Yukon
- Lutts, Bryce, BAED, History Education: Yukon
- Nicholes, Aubrie N., Magna Cum Laude, BAED, English Education: Yukon
- Valdez, Emily, BAED, History Education: Yukon
- Mills, JoeLee, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Phoenix, AZ
- Freniere, Kaela, BAED, English Education: San Diego, CA
- Tennial, Daphne Regina, MED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Oklahoma, MS
- Luke, Michelle Elizabeth, BAED, Art Education: Hornell, NY
- Strong, Nathan Lindley, MED, Secondary Education: Toledo, OH
- Jones, Taylor, Summa Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Pittsburgh, PA
- Davis, Emily, MED, Secondary Education: Gainesville, TX
- Whitfield, Cornelius Lee, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Houston, TX
- Weston, David Charles, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: San Antonio, TX
- Wolden, Kyle, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Conway, WA
- Likens, Moriah, BAED, English Education: Prosser, WA
- Vera, Mayra, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Xicotencatl, Tamaulipas
- Chemutai, Ivy, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Kericho, Republic of Kenya
Psychology:
- Aguero, Allanna, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Antlers
- Wood, Astarte Rose, BS, Psychology: Antlers
- Nguyen, Nancy T., BS, Psychology: Ardmore
- Pittman, Ashley Lynn, BS, Psychology: Cashion
- Patterson, Zoey LeeAnn, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Choctaw
- Bynum, Emily, BS, Psychology: Choctaw
- Arriaga-Whitney, Nieva Long, BA, Criminal Justice-Police, BA, Psychology, and BS,
- Forensic Science: Clinton
- Huseman, Heidi K., Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Cushing
- Bailey, Laura Kate, BA, Psychology: Del City
- Huxley, Allison Brooke, With Honors, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Edmond
- Allen, Haven Dawn, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Angulo, Isabel, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Bernard, Brynn Noelle, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Cook, Rylee Claire, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Dowdell, Jackson, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- James, Jillian P., BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Lewallen, Macy Kathryn, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Munoz, Satori, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Warrior, Alexandria, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Waters, McKenzie R., BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Young, Jacob, BS, Psychology: Edmond
- Vite, Rosanelly, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and
- BS, Psychology: El Reno
- Breidenstein, Laura J., BS, Psychology: Elgin
- Helm, Kristin Lee, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Enid
- Loudenslager, Randi, Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Harrah
- Reyes, Vanessa Grace, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations, and BS, Psychology: Jenks
- Burrow, Sierra Skye, BS, Psychology: Miami
- Daniel, Hadley, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Mustang
- Dilbeck, Lily M., Summa Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Mustang
- Eads, Olivia G., BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Mustang
- Neely, Talya, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Newalla
- Hare, Colton Vincent, MA, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Norman
- Darvin, Mary Kaitlin, MS, Psychology-Experimental Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Felix, Ryanne Rene, With Honors, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Stoute, Autumn, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Willis, Logan David, With Honors, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Brewster, Evie, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Carmichael, Emily, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Courtliff, Chloe, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Denison, Hunter Seely, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Gann, Kayla, BA, Psychology and BS, Forensic Science: Oklahoma City
- Jewell, Mary, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Johnson, Chasity Sha’ray, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Paul, Kennedy Mae, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Portillo, Damien, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Smith, Na’Ilah Zakirah, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Thompson, Hope Emily, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Togun, Jennifer, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Togun, Jessica M., BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City
- Ramsey, Stormie J., BS, Psychology: Sapulpa
- Pierce, Raedyn L., Summa Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Shawnee
- Salas, Sonia Ivette, BA, Psychology and BS, Forensic Science: Sulphur
- Roulston, Alexandria, BS, Psychology: Tecumseh
- Davis, Johnnie, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Tonkawa
- Drake, Jaiden Savannah, BS, Psychology: Hot Springs, AZ
- Zimmerman, Alexis Karlee, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic
- Investigations and BS, Psychology: Hutchinson, KS
- Johnson, Demetrice Lynnell, BS, Psychology: New Orleans, LA
- Colton, Natalie, BS, Psychology: Raleigh, NC
- Young, Valerie, BS, Psychology: Van Alstyne, TX
Counseling:
- Brahic, Amy, MED, School Counseling: Bixby
- Braden, Megan, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Edmond
- Coleman, Tona, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Edmond
- DeForest, Ashley Marie, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Edmond
- Timbrook, Lauren Michelle, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Edmond
- Williams, Aubrey Anna, With Honors, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Edmond
- Perez, Gabriela Patricia, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Enid
- Bacon, Keri Marie, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Harrah
- Phillips, Benjamin, MA, Addictions Counseling: Lawton
- Klaus, Jacob, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Midwest City
- Lancaster, Meagan R., With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Midwest City
- May, Lauren Brooke, MA, Addictions Counseling: Midwest City
- Hughes, Timilie, MA, Addictions Counseling: Minco
- Willis, Macy Marie, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Noble
- Brown, Shawneequa, MA, Addictions Counseling: Oklahoma City
- Maledon, Serenity, MA, Addictions Counseling: Oklahoma City
- Rodarte, Melissa, MED, School Counseling: Oklahoma City
- Scott, DeMaejah Chanshan, MED, School Counseling: Oklahoma City
- Younts, Maren, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Oklahoma City
- Kelso, Kayla Michelle, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Ponca City
- Hall, Harrison, MA, Addictions Counseling: Sand Springs
- Hubbard, Kimberly Dawn, MA, Addictions Counseling: Yukon
- Myers, Madison, MED, School Counseling: Yukon
- Green, Akilah, MED, School Counseling: Moreno Valley, CA
- Bustos, Amanda Renee, MED, School Counseling: Canton, TX
Teaching:
- Wakefield, Robert Shane, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Ardmore
- Chancey, Juliana, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- Clifford, Sarah Elizabeth, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- Jones, Brooklyn, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- McDonald, Cherice Renee, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- Newell, Jamie, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- Pierce, Laurie, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- Schock, Emily, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond
- Saenz, Jesus Hayde, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Guthrie
- Holt, Kaylee Dawn, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Marietta
- Bloyed, Jennifer, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Midwest City
- Moore, Lynneshia Shaunta, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching &
- Learning in PK-6: Midwest City
- Foss, Joanna Paige, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Moore
- Pequano, Sarah, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Norman
- Sanders, Sonja Millian, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Oklahoma City
- Selbo, Meredith Dausch, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Oklahoma City
- Smith, Amity, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Oklahoma City
- Lovell, Christina Frances, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Spiro
- Brauer, Cheyenne, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Tahlequah
- Morris, Clifford, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6:Tahlequah
- Adams, Jenniffer Michelle, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching &
- Learning in PK-6: Baton Rouge, LA
Family Studies:
- Lee, Kenna Nicole, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Marriage & Family: Bethel Acres
- Allen, Brittnee, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Brooksville
- Harrold, Adrienne Nicole, With Honors, MS, Family & Child Studies-Marriage & Family Therapy: Edmond
- Harrold, Adrienne Nicole, With Honors, MS, Family & Child Studies-Marriage & Family Therapy: Edmond
- Liepins, Laura A., BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Family & Lifespan Development: Edmond
- Toler, Megan Elizabeth, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Edmond
- Crawford, Cheyenne Isabella, Cum Laude, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Oklahoma City
- Villegas, Lizeth, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Human Development & Family SciencesChild Development: Oklahoma City
- Ford, Tedezia Corki-Marie, BS, Family Life Education-Child Development: Tulsa
- Adams, Shelby, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Yukon
- Milburn, Jessica, Cum Laude, BS, Career Technical & Workforce-Family & Consumer Sciences: Burnaby, Canada
Kinesiology:
- O’Neal, Luke Austin, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Bethany
- Gordon, Chanel Jeneen, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Broken Arrow
- Sabedra, Michelle, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Edmond
- Wheeler, Kyra, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Guthrie
- Clark, James, Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Lawton
- Anderson, Clark O., BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Midwest City
- Bear, Kaiden, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Occupational Safety
- Harelson, Abby L., Magna Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Okemah
- Goldsmith, Persephanie, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Oklahoma City
- McNeil, Cade, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Oklahoma City
- Bronson, Erin Christine, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Shawnee
- Guthrie, Briley M., BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Velma-Alma
- McCoy, Alyssa, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Weatherford
Nutrition:
- Castillo, Keeley Danielle, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Broken Bow
- Weiss, Sharon, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Edmond
- Welch, Michaela Christine, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Moore
- Gilliam, Addison Alex, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Oklahoma City
- Merchant, Robert, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Oklahoma City
- Lawton, Nichole M., Cum Laude, BS, Nutrition, Dietetics & Food Management: Oklahoma City
- Robbins, Janie, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Poteau
- Kaseb, Donia, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Houston, TX
- Lamichhane, Roshna, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Kathmandu
- Neupane, Shristi, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Lazimapat, Kathmandu
- Andiga, Uday Kumar, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Republic of India
- Venunathan, Charunethra, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Republic of India
- Doradla, Maniarun, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Andhra Pradesh
- Pathapally, Pramod Reddy, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Balanagar, Telangana
- Boggarapu, Naga Sirisha, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
- Yelliboina, Mallika, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
- Chetty, Punarsha, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad
- Kotturu, Nikhil Raj, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad
- Sakila, Lakshmi, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad
- Badavath, Vamshi Kumar, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana
- Baddam, Rameshwari Reddy, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana
- Dwaram, Judith Olivia, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana
- Sripathi, Kavya Sri, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana
- Voruganti, Tejasree, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana
- Puvvada, Mohan Vamsi, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Inkollu, Andhra Pradesh
- Pendota, Sai Pavan, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Karimnagar, Telangana
- Gaddam, Veera Raghava Reddy, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Khammam, Telangana
- Palle, Bhavana, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
- Pamulapati, Rani, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Medikonduru, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
- Kolupolu, Saimohan, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Nalgonda, Telangana
- Banoth, Jawahar Lal, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Nalla Kiunta Thanda, Telangana
- Ashokchakravarthi, Konakanchi, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Narasaraopet
- Patel, Parth Maheshbhai, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Navsari, Gujarat
- Rathod, Kishankumar Mukeshchandra, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Navsari, Gujarat
- Galla, John Abhishek, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: New Palvancha
- Gurrala, Sai Vasista, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Ramagundam, Telangana
- Yarlagadda, Sri Teja Koushik, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Rudravaram
- Yadala, Dharani, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Srikalahasti
- Bejjanki, Manohar Reddy, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Suryapet
- Jerripothula, Sandeep Goud, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Suryapet
- Burugupalli, Sravan Chowdary, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh
- Kotapati, Meghana, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
- Ponakalla, Richa Krishna, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
- Madala, Usha Sri, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Vinukonds
- Ravada, Raviteja, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Vizianagaram
- Gajtani, Valentina, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Republic of Kosovo, Pristina
Speech:
- Sturgill, Kassidy Marie, BS, Speech-Language Pathology: Harrah
General Studies:
- Nelson, Jason, BS, General Studies: Bethany
- Harrell, Caden, BS, General Studies: Cashion
- Sabina, Alyx Malia, BS, General Studies: Choctaw
- Saunders, Amber J., BS, General Studies: Choctaw
- Eubank, Grant, BS, General Studies: Collinsville
- Bailey, Burke Stanton, BS, General Studies: Edmond
- O’Brien, Vanessa, BS, General Studies: Edmond
- Reynolds, Bailey Montana, BS, General Studies: Edmond
- Tuck, Steven Michael, BS, General Studies: Edmond
- Carpenter, Bailey Rae, Magna Cum Laude, BS, General Studies: Elk City
- Eakins, Makenzie, BS, General Studies: Elk City
- Gonzalez, Jessica Adriana, BS, General Studies: Guthrie
- McDonald, Kent, BS, General Studies: Guthrie
- Lohr, Grant Jordan, Magna Cum Laude, BS, General Studies: Jenks
- Tytenicz, Emma G., BS, General Studies: Luther
- Flowers, Joshua, BS, General Studies: Midwest City
- Stalford, Matthew Tyler, BS, General Studies: Midwest City
- Britton-Bueno, Angelica, BS, General Studies: Moore
- Ivey, Mason Thomas Ruben, BS, General Studies: Moore
- Lehew, Jackson Cain, BS, General Studies: Moore
- Smith, Elizabeth, BS, General Studies: Moore
- Simmons, Jordan, BS, General Studies: Muskogee
- Bigger, Aubrey N., BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Brown, Elizabeth Nicole, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Foster, Victoria, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Henson, Zachary Ryan, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Jolley, Lucinda Lee, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Lakin, Melissa, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Liles, Joanna Lynne, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Mack, Felicia, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Molake, Nicole, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Moon, Hughella Lynn, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Smith, Brody Michael, AAS, Contemporary Music Production and BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Webster, Calin, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Wilson, Shanda, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Wommack, Tora, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City
- Harbour, Brody William, BS, General Studies: Perry
- Nelson, Moriah, BS, General Studies: Perry
- Kriethe, Jessica Jordan Leigh, Magna Cum Laude, BS, General Studies: Piedmont
- Pate, Atticus Whitfield, BS, General Studies: Poteau
- Foster, Alex, BS, General Studies: Washington
- Bechard, Jesney Nicole, BS, General Studies: Woodward
- Peralta, Jade, BS, General Studies: Yukon
- Elliott, Michael, BS, General Studies: Washington, DC
- Baker, Troy James, BS, General Studies: Atlanta, GA
- Zeno, Zacherie, BS, General Studies: Lafayette, LA
- Walker, Tori Mecae, BS, General Studies: Burleson, TX
- Johnbull, Nosa, BS, General Studies: Hurst, TX
- Peterson, Matthew, BS, General Studies: Nocona, TX
- Peoples, Morgan Briana, BS, General Studies: Stafford, VA
- Oba, Riki, BS, General Studies: Tokyo, Japan
Workforce:
- Cannon, Caladon A., BS, Workforce Development-Trade & Industrial: Edmond
- Griffin, Madison, BBA, Management, and BS, Workforce Development-Workforce Development: Oklahoma City
- Milburn, Jessica, Cum Laude, BS, Career Technical & Workforce-Family & Consumer Sciences: Burnaby, Canada
Public Health:
- Kimbrough, Rachel, BS, Public Health: Edmond
- Shiever, Kia Justine, BS, Public Health: Morrison
Fashion Marketing:
- Ordonio, Jasmine, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Fashion Marketing: Oklahoma City