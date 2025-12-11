List of UCO Fall 2025 College of Education and Professional Studies

Congratulations to all the fall 2025 Education and Professional Studies graduates at the University of Central Oklahoma.

All Education Degrees: Lippe, Blade Alan, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Adair

Watson, Kaylee, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Beggs

Matthiesen, Christian Daniel, BAED, History Education: Cashion

Coulson, Katrina Danae, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Choctaw

Greene, Lyndi Jo, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Choctaw

Atkins, Bryce M., Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Choctaw

Oldham, Jennifer D., Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate

Disabilities: Choctaw

Knopfel, Jonathon Carl, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Covington

Sloan-Sumrall, Kobie James, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Coyle

Clayton Cribbs, Naomi Margaret, BAED, English Education: Del City

Kafer, Sarah, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Duncan

Young Tredup, Cheyanne Fanisha, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Duncan

Engel, Jessica Love, Magna Cum Laude, BSED, Mathematics Education: Durant

Brooks, Amber Leigh, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond

Caldwell, Marly Rosalie, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Conerly, Jamie Elizabeth, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Crabaugh, Rachel, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Curry, Celise, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Darks, Rachel Marie, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Fulton, Leah, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Garrett, Paige Nicole, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Hale, Hannah, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Hemans, Zachary John, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Holley, Emilee Elise, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Joyce, Gabrielle Rose, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Kargl, Victoria Elizabeth, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Lucas, Taylor, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

McWilliams, Britney, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Miller-Caldwell, Hallie Brooke, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Nine, Kelsi, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Olivares, Dora, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond

Orr, Melissa, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond

Overbey, Garret Riley, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Parker, Matrina Renee, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond

Puckett, Jocelyn, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Raupe, David Christopher, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Rosko, Andrew, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Schmidt, Chelsea, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Edmond

Scott, Laura Vanessa, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Urban, Charina LeeAnn, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Woodall, Jordan Taylor, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Edmond

Arbuthnot, Hannah Rene, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond

Butts, Chelsea, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond

Faulkner, Hannah Nicole, BSED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Edmond

Heath, Zachary Sawyer, BAED, English Education: Edmond

Islam, Misha Tasnia, BFAED, Theatre Arts-Theatre/Communication Education: Edmond

Master, Peyton Elisabeth, BAED, English Education: Edmond

Moore, Macy, Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Edmond

Noor, Eeman Asim, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Edmond

Rollins, Caylee, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond

White, Benjamin Kyle, BAED, History Education: Edmond

White, Kayln Elizabeth, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Edmond

Culbertson, Abigail Nicole, BSED, Elementary Education: Enid

Hempfling, Audra Elise, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Enid

Schwartz, Laura, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Enid

Staudt, Thomas O., BAED, History Education: Guthrie

Bell, Lauren Anne, MED, Adult & Higher Education-Interdisciplinary Studies: Harrah

Dean-Wilson, Aimee Susanne, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Jones

Carr, Clinton P., BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Kiefer

Banks, Noelanni, BAED, English Education: Lawton

Patterson, Eric, MED, Secondary Education: Lexington

Lombard, Julia, BSED, Elementary Education: Luther

Yow, Kortlyn, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education: Madill

Kizarr, Kobey B., MED, Secondary Education: Marlow

Johnson, Cambrea Noel, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: McAlester

Irwin, Travis Shea, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: McLoud

Denton, Kayla M., BSED, Elementary Education: McLoud

Landreth, Beth, BSED, Early Childhood Education: McLoud

DeHart, Alexandra Lenore, Magna Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Midwest City

Jenkins, Gavin C., BAED, History Education: Midwest City

Norris, Brittney, BAED, Modern Language Education-German: Midwest City

Van Over, Collin, BSED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Midwest City

Cantrell, Heidi Suzanna, MED, Secondary Education: Moore

Davidson, Hannah Jane, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Moore

Hale, Kylee R., With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Moore

Tillison, Haley Marie, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Moore

Dixon, Stephanie Anne, BAED, Art Education: Moore

Dobson-Keahbone, Brooke Erin, BSED, Elementary Education: Moore

Feuerborn, Austin, MED, Educational Leadership: Mustang

Lanno, Gianna A., Magna Cum Laude, BAED, Art Education: Mustang

Smith, Adrian Gene, BAED, English Education: Mustang

Huster, Haiden, Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Newkirk

Beers, Brad C., With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Noble

Clark, Ashlyn, BAED, English Education: Noble

Bruce, Madison, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Norman

Jones, Shelby, BSED, Elementary Education: Norman

Waggoner, Kade Anthony, BSED, Elementary Education: Norman

Allbee, Julia, MED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Oklahoma City

Farrell, Chantelle Denise, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City

Hedrick, Lydia, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City

Linden, Felix, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City

Lopez, Monica D., With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Oklahoma City

Madrigal Torres, Ezequiel, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City

Riley, Morgan, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Oklahoma City

Roark, Madyson, MED, Library Media Education: Oklahoma City

Brown, Henry, BFAED, Theatre Arts-Theatre/Communication Education: Oklahoma City

Buck, Myranda G., Magna Cum Laude, BAED, English Education: Oklahoma City

Buel, Chloe Elise, BAED, English Education: Oklahoma City

Burns, Cristalynne J., Summa Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Oklahoma City

Coder, Caleb, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Oklahoma City

Hall, Darren, Magna Cum Laude, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Oklahoma City

Joaquin, Maria, BSED, Elementary Education: Oklahoma City

Lazo, Sofia, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Oklahoma City

Melton, Juliana, BAED, Art Education: Oklahoma City

Raygoza, Mayra, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Oklahoma City

San, MT, BSED, Elementary Education: Oklahoma City

Sanchez, Axel Alejandro, BAED, English Education: Oklahoma City

Taylor, Elizabeth, Summa Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Oklahoma City

Welte, Elizabeth P., BSED, Elementary Education: Oklahoma City

Marshall, Joy Alexa, BAED, Art Education: Owasso

Frye, Evan, BSED, Science Education-Chemistry: Pawhuska

Gilbreath, Brailey Alexzandra, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Perry

McHenry, Luke Alexander, Magna Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Ponca City

Perciful, Braily, BSED, Elementary Education: Ponca City

Cornelius, Jessica, BAED, Art Education: Sand Springs

Kincade, Blake, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Sayre

Casteel, Taylor, BSED, Elementary Education: Shawnee

Lee, Lily A., BSED, Elementary Education: Skiatook

Billings, Jenna N., Summa Cum Laude, BAED, Art Education: Sulphur

Stallings, Emmalee B., BSED, Early Childhood Education: Tecumseh

Swafford, Anna, Magna Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Tecumseh

Schwartz, Joyce Jean, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: The Village

Holland, Patricia Evone, MED, Secondary Education: Tulsa

Olupitan, Christina, MED, Adult & Higher Education-Interdisciplinary Studies: Tulsa

Ford, Tedezia Corki-Marie, BS, Family Life Education-Child Development: Tulsa

Stokes, Paige Kennedy, BSED, Elementary Education: Tuttle

Flynn, David J., BFAED, Theatre Arts-Theatre/Communication Education: Weatherford

Labeth, Ty, MED, Secondary Education: Wilson

Hanuschak, Daniel Von, BAED, English Education: Yukon

Lutts, Bryce, BAED, History Education: Yukon

Nicholes, Aubrie N., Magna Cum Laude, BAED, English Education: Yukon

Valdez, Emily, BAED, History Education: Yukon

Mills, JoeLee, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: Phoenix, AZ

Freniere, Kaela, BAED, English Education: San Diego, CA

Tennial, Daphne Regina, MED, Special Education-Mild/Moderate Disabilities: Oklahoma, MS

Luke, Michelle Elizabeth, BAED, Art Education: Hornell, NY

Strong, Nathan Lindley, MED, Secondary Education: Toledo, OH

Jones, Taylor, Summa Cum Laude, BMED, Music Education-Music Education: Pittsburgh, PA

Davis, Emily, MED, Secondary Education: Gainesville, TX

Whitfield, Cornelius Lee, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Houston, TX

Weston, David Charles, With Honors, MED, Educational Leadership: San Antonio, TX

Wolden, Kyle, BSED, Physical Education/Health: Conway, WA

Likens, Moriah, BAED, English Education: Prosser, WA

Vera, Mayra, BSED, Early Childhood Education: Xicotencatl, Tamaulipas

Chemutai, Ivy, With Honors, MED, Secondary Education: Kericho, Republic of Kenya Psychology: Aguero, Allanna, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Antlers

Wood, Astarte Rose, BS, Psychology: Antlers

Nguyen, Nancy T., BS, Psychology: Ardmore

Pittman, Ashley Lynn, BS, Psychology: Cashion

Patterson, Zoey LeeAnn, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Choctaw

Bynum, Emily, BS, Psychology: Choctaw

Arriaga-Whitney, Nieva Long, BA, Criminal Justice-Police, BA, Psychology, and BS,

Forensic Science: Clinton

Huseman, Heidi K., Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Cushing

Bailey, Laura Kate, BA, Psychology: Del City

Huxley, Allison Brooke, With Honors, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Edmond

Allen, Haven Dawn, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Angulo, Isabel, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Bernard, Brynn Noelle, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Edmond

Cook, Rylee Claire, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Dowdell, Jackson, BS, Psychology: Edmond

James, Jillian P., BS, Psychology: Edmond

Lewallen, Macy Kathryn, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Munoz, Satori, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Warrior, Alexandria, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Waters, McKenzie R., BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Edmond

Young, Jacob, BS, Psychology: Edmond

Vite, Rosanelly, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and

BS, Psychology: El Reno

Breidenstein, Laura J., BS, Psychology: Elgin

Helm, Kristin Lee, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Enid

Loudenslager, Randi, Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Harrah

Reyes, Vanessa Grace, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations, and BS, Psychology: Jenks

Burrow, Sierra Skye, BS, Psychology: Miami

Daniel, Hadley, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Mustang

Dilbeck, Lily M., Summa Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Mustang

Eads, Olivia G., BS, Forensic Science and BS, Psychology: Mustang

Neely, Talya, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Newalla

Hare, Colton Vincent, MA, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Norman

Darvin, Mary Kaitlin, MS, Psychology-Experimental Psychology: Oklahoma City

Felix, Ryanne Rene, With Honors, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Oklahoma City

Stoute, Autumn, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Oklahoma City

Willis, Logan David, With Honors, MS, Psychology-Forensic Psychology: Oklahoma City

Brewster, Evie, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Carmichael, Emily, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Courtliff, Chloe, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Denison, Hunter Seely, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Gann, Kayla, BA, Psychology and BS, Forensic Science: Oklahoma City

Jewell, Mary, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Johnson, Chasity Sha’ray, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Paul, Kennedy Mae, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Portillo, Damien, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Smith, Na’Ilah Zakirah, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Thompson, Hope Emily, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Togun, Jennifer, Cum Laude, BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Togun, Jessica M., BS, Psychology: Oklahoma City

Ramsey, Stormie J., BS, Psychology: Sapulpa

Pierce, Raedyn L., Summa Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Shawnee

Salas, Sonia Ivette, BA, Psychology and BS, Forensic Science: Sulphur

Roulston, Alexandria, BS, Psychology: Tecumseh

Davis, Johnnie, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic Investigations and BS, Psychology: Tonkawa

Drake, Jaiden Savannah, BS, Psychology: Hot Springs, AZ

Zimmerman, Alexis Karlee, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science-Forensic

Investigations and BS, Psychology: Hutchinson, KS

Johnson, Demetrice Lynnell, BS, Psychology: New Orleans, LA

Colton, Natalie, BS, Psychology: Raleigh, NC

Young, Valerie, BS, Psychology: Van Alstyne, TX Counseling: Brahic, Amy, MED, School Counseling: Bixby

Braden, Megan, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Edmond

Coleman, Tona, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Edmond

DeForest, Ashley Marie, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Edmond

Timbrook, Lauren Michelle, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Edmond

Williams, Aubrey Anna, With Honors, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Edmond

Perez, Gabriela Patricia, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Enid

Bacon, Keri Marie, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Harrah

Phillips, Benjamin, MA, Addictions Counseling: Lawton

Klaus, Jacob, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Midwest City

Lancaster, Meagan R., With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Midwest City

May, Lauren Brooke, MA, Addictions Counseling: Midwest City

Hughes, Timilie, MA, Addictions Counseling: Minco

Willis, Macy Marie, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Noble

Brown, Shawneequa, MA, Addictions Counseling: Oklahoma City

Maledon, Serenity, MA, Addictions Counseling: Oklahoma City

Rodarte, Melissa, MED, School Counseling: Oklahoma City

Scott, DeMaejah Chanshan, MED, School Counseling: Oklahoma City

Younts, Maren, MED, School Counseling-School & Professional Counseling: Oklahoma City

Kelso, Kayla Michelle, With Honors, MED, School Counseling: Ponca City

Hall, Harrison, MA, Addictions Counseling: Sand Springs

Hubbard, Kimberly Dawn, MA, Addictions Counseling: Yukon

Myers, Madison, MED, School Counseling: Yukon

Green, Akilah, MED, School Counseling: Moreno Valley, CA

Bustos, Amanda Renee, MED, School Counseling: Canton, TX Teaching: Wakefield, Robert Shane, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Ardmore

Chancey, Juliana, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

Clifford, Sarah Elizabeth, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

Jones, Brooklyn, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

McDonald, Cherice Renee, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

Newell, Jamie, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

Pierce, Laurie, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

Schock, Emily, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Edmond

Saenz, Jesus Hayde, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Guthrie

Holt, Kaylee Dawn, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Marietta

Bloyed, Jennifer, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Midwest City

Moore, Lynneshia Shaunta, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching &

Learning in PK-6: Midwest City

Foss, Joanna Paige, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Moore

Pequano, Sarah, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Norman

Sanders, Sonja Millian, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Oklahoma City

Selbo, Meredith Dausch, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Oklahoma City

Smith, Amity, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Oklahoma City

Lovell, Christina Frances, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Spiro

Brauer, Cheyenne, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6: Tahlequah

Morris, Clifford, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching & Learning in PK-6:Tahlequah

Adams, Jenniffer Michelle, With Honors, MED, Curriculum & Instruction-Teaching &

Learning in PK-6: Baton Rouge, LA Family Studies: Lee, Kenna Nicole, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Marriage & Family: Bethel Acres

Allen, Brittnee, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Brooksville

Harrold, Adrienne Nicole, With Honors, MS, Family & Child Studies-Marriage & Family Therapy: Edmond

Liepins, Laura A., BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Family & Lifespan Development: Edmond

Toler, Megan Elizabeth, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Edmond

Crawford, Cheyenne Isabella, Cum Laude, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Oklahoma City

Villegas, Lizeth, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Human Development & Family SciencesChild Development: Oklahoma City

Ford, Tedezia Corki-Marie, BS, Family Life Education-Child Development: Tulsa

Adams, Shelby, BS, Human Development & Family Sciences-Child Development: Yukon

Milburn, Jessica, Cum Laude, BS, Career Technical & Workforce-Family & Consumer Sciences: Burnaby, Canada Kinesiology: O’Neal, Luke Austin, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Bethany

Gordon, Chanel Jeneen, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Broken Arrow

Sabedra, Michelle, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Edmond

Wheeler, Kyra, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Guthrie

Clark, James, Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Lawton

Anderson, Clark O., BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Midwest City

Bear, Kaiden, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Occupational Safety

Harelson, Abby L., Magna Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Okemah

Goldsmith, Persephanie, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Oklahoma City

McNeil, Cade, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Oklahoma City

Bronson, Erin Christine, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Shawnee

Guthrie, Briley M., BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Velma-Alma

McCoy, Alyssa, BS, Kinesiology-Exercise/Fitness Management: Weatherford Nutrition: Castillo, Keeley Danielle, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Broken Bow

Weiss, Sharon, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Edmond

Welch, Michaela Christine, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Moore

Gilliam, Addison Alex, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Oklahoma City

Merchant, Robert, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Oklahoma City

Lawton, Nichole M., Cum Laude, BS, Nutrition, Dietetics & Food Management: Oklahoma City

Robbins, Janie, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Poteau

Kaseb, Donia, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Houston, TX

Lamichhane, Roshna, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Kathmandu

Neupane, Shristi, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Lazimapat, Kathmandu

Andiga, Uday Kumar, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Republic of India

Venunathan, Charunethra, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Republic of India

Doradla, Maniarun, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Andhra Pradesh

Pathapally, Pramod Reddy, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Balanagar, Telangana

Boggarapu, Naga Sirisha, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Yelliboina, Mallika, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Chetty, Punarsha, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad

Kotturu, Nikhil Raj, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad

Sakila, Lakshmi, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad

Badavath, Vamshi Kumar, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana

Baddam, Rameshwari Reddy, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana

Dwaram, Judith Olivia, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana

Sripathi, Kavya Sri, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana

Voruganti, Tejasree, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Hyderabad, Telangana

Puvvada, Mohan Vamsi, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Inkollu, Andhra Pradesh

Pendota, Sai Pavan, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Karimnagar, Telangana

Gaddam, Veera Raghava Reddy, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Khammam, Telangana

Palle, Bhavana, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Pamulapati, Rani, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Medikonduru, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Kolupolu, Saimohan, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Nalgonda, Telangana

Banoth, Jawahar Lal, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Nalla Kiunta Thanda, Telangana

Ashokchakravarthi, Konakanchi, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Narasaraopet

Patel, Parth Maheshbhai, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Navsari, Gujarat

Rathod, Kishankumar Mukeshchandra, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Navsari, Gujarat

Galla, John Abhishek, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: New Palvancha

Gurrala, Sai Vasista, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Ramagundam, Telangana

Yarlagadda, Sri Teja Koushik, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Rudravaram

Yadala, Dharani, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Srikalahasti

Bejjanki, Manohar Reddy, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Suryapet

Jerripothula, Sandeep Goud, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Suryapet

Burugupalli, Sravan Chowdary, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh

Kotapati, Meghana, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Ponakalla, Richa Krishna, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Madala, Usha Sri, With Honors, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Vinukonds

Ravada, Raviteja, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Vizianagaram

Gajtani, Valentina, MS, Nutrition & Food Science: Republic of Kosovo, Pristina Speech: Sturgill, Kassidy Marie, BS, Speech-Language Pathology: Harrah General Studies: Nelson, Jason, BS, General Studies: Bethany

Harrell, Caden, BS, General Studies: Cashion

Sabina, Alyx Malia, BS, General Studies: Choctaw

Saunders, Amber J., BS, General Studies: Choctaw

Eubank, Grant, BS, General Studies: Collinsville

Bailey, Burke Stanton, BS, General Studies: Edmond

O’Brien, Vanessa, BS, General Studies: Edmond

Reynolds, Bailey Montana, BS, General Studies: Edmond

Tuck, Steven Michael, BS, General Studies: Edmond

Carpenter, Bailey Rae, Magna Cum Laude, BS, General Studies: Elk City

Eakins, Makenzie, BS, General Studies: Elk City

Gonzalez, Jessica Adriana, BS, General Studies: Guthrie

McDonald, Kent, BS, General Studies: Guthrie

Lohr, Grant Jordan, Magna Cum Laude, BS, General Studies: Jenks

Tytenicz, Emma G., BS, General Studies: Luther

Flowers, Joshua, BS, General Studies: Midwest City

Stalford, Matthew Tyler, BS, General Studies: Midwest City

Britton-Bueno, Angelica, BS, General Studies: Moore

Ivey, Mason Thomas Ruben, BS, General Studies: Moore

Lehew, Jackson Cain, BS, General Studies: Moore

Smith, Elizabeth, BS, General Studies: Moore

Simmons, Jordan, BS, General Studies: Muskogee

Bigger, Aubrey N., BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Brown, Elizabeth Nicole, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Foster, Victoria, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Henson, Zachary Ryan, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Jolley, Lucinda Lee, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Lakin, Melissa, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Liles, Joanna Lynne, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Mack, Felicia, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Molake, Nicole, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Moon, Hughella Lynn, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Smith, Brody Michael, AAS, Contemporary Music Production and BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Webster, Calin, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Wilson, Shanda, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Wommack, Tora, BS, General Studies: Oklahoma City

Harbour, Brody William, BS, General Studies: Perry

Nelson, Moriah, BS, General Studies: Perry

Kriethe, Jessica Jordan Leigh, Magna Cum Laude, BS, General Studies: Piedmont

Pate, Atticus Whitfield, BS, General Studies: Poteau

Foster, Alex, BS, General Studies: Washington

Bechard, Jesney Nicole, BS, General Studies: Woodward

Peralta, Jade, BS, General Studies: Yukon

Elliott, Michael, BS, General Studies: Washington, DC

Baker, Troy James, BS, General Studies: Atlanta, GA

Zeno, Zacherie, BS, General Studies: Lafayette, LA

Walker, Tori Mecae, BS, General Studies: Burleson, TX

Johnbull, Nosa, BS, General Studies: Hurst, TX

Peterson, Matthew, BS, General Studies: Nocona, TX

Peoples, Morgan Briana, BS, General Studies: Stafford, VA

Oba, Riki, BS, General Studies: Tokyo, Japan Workforce: Cannon, Caladon A., BS, Workforce Development-Trade & Industrial: Edmond

Griffin, Madison, BBA, Management, and BS, Workforce Development-Workforce Development: Oklahoma City

Milburn, Jessica, Cum Laude, BS, Career Technical & Workforce-Family & Consumer Sciences: Burnaby, Canada Public Health: Kimbrough, Rachel, BS, Public Health: Edmond

Shiever, Kia Justine, BS, Public Health: Morrison Fashion Marketing: Ordonio, Jasmine, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Fashion Marketing: Oklahoma City