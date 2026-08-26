Broncho Playbook: UCO Soccer’s Kaitlyn Cotton

A: “This upcoming season I think we are going to be very strong. We’ve been working on building out the back and attacking. I think everyone has really come together the first two weeks of this season, and it looks like its going to be pretty good.”

Q: What has been something the team has struggled with in the past?

A: “I’d say the most consistent problem is probably putting away the games. We do a really great job at of just like staying in the games, really hard games, and making sure that we’re giving we got, but we just got to be able to put away that final chance.”

Q: What has the team done to work through these struggles?

A: “Last game we fixed it, we got two goals, compared to the first game where we had none. That’s a really great improvement. “

“In practices we have been focusing on different passing patterns, and how to get up to the goal and pursing that final finsish.”

Q: As a junior, what is your role like on the team with freshmen and transfers?

A: “I’ve defeentily stepped into a leadership role. Not on the field, I feel like everyone is a leader on the field.”

“I remember what it was like to be a freshmen and the uppperclassmen were really talkitive to me and helped me through my mistakes, that always really helped me. So that’s what im trying to do for the freshmen, just uplift them and encourage them.”

Q: What are your personal goals for this upcoming season?

A: “Play as many minutes as I can, and when I’m on the feild make a postive impact for my team.”