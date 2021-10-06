Leadership program applications open

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion announced a Nov. 1 application deadline for the diversity leadership institute program for Spring 2022.

UCO students who are accepted into the program will have the chance to travel to Tulsa, St. Louis and Chicago on March 16 and May 17-22. The program will allow students to explore the communities that the Office of Diversity and Inclusion serves as well as different cities around the United States.

This will be the first year that the participants will travel to three different cities, instead of just visiting one.

UCO students accepted will be the first students in over a year who will get to attend the program in person. Due to COVID-19, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion was forced to take precautions and hold the program online. The accepted students were still able to participate in workshops and other activities.

If selected, the cost to attend will be $350, which should cover travel, hotel and some meals. Payment plans will be available to selected students.

“The UCO students will be visiting culturally significant locations in the three cities, such as museums, restaurants, and other areas of interest. The full itinerary will be revealed when all location spots have been decided on,” Angie Austin, administrative assistant to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said.

If you are interested in applying for the program, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will hold an informational meeting at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Nigh University Center.

The program also includes various workshops. The dates for these workshops will be announced later in the semester.

According to the UCO website, “Prior to leaving for the Institute, each participant will be required to attend a set number of orientation meetings.”

“The Diversity Leadership Institute is an intensive, multi-day event that includes activities, workshops and discussions that empower students to become confident, culturally competent leaders. The curriculum is designed to show the participants how to challenge and assess their perceptions of themselves and others.”