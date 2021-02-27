Late run in fourth quarter leads Bronchos over Mules

The University of Central Oklahoma men’s basketball team beat the Central Missouri Mules 77-75 Thursday night in Warrensburg.

The Bronchos backcourt duo of guards Callen Haydon and Jaden Wells scored a combined 39 points. Haydon was 6-10 from the floor, 2-4 from three and 6-8 from the free throw line for 20 points. Wells was 7-12 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Senior forward Isaiah Wade had 12 points and nine rebounds, just one shy from recording a double-double.

“Our guys persevered tonight,” Bronchos head coach Bob Hoffman said. “We hit a skid this past weekend and it was a bad time to do it but they responded tonight with a win.”

The Bronchos Jaden Wells started the game off with a 3-pointer to put them up 3-0. At the mid point of the first half The Mules were up 14-9, then the Bronchos went on an 11-0 run to take the lead at 20-14. The Bronchos maintained the lead until halftime, leading 36-29.

In the second half, the Mules fought back to finally take the lead with just under seven minutes left in the game. Both teams exchanged leads until the Bronchos went on a 6-0 run in the final minutes. The lead was too much for the Mules to overcome.

The Bronchos play their last game of the regular season 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Southern.