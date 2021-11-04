Language presentation set for Saturday

The conference was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Vista/Sam Royka)

The twelfth annual Language and Linguistics Student Conference is set for this Saturday in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms.

The broader human phenomenon of language affects our whole world, stated Cynthia Johnson, coordinator of the LLSC, a STLR-tagged event.

“Language is everything,” Johnson stated.

It shapes who we are, what we think, and how we connect with one another. This conference takes us back to those foundations and encourages students to think about how language and linguistics define our experiences as humans, as well as how language can be a conduit for positive change in the world.”

LLSC is an annual international conference open to presentation submissions from students enrolled in at least three credit hours. The submission deadline for this year has passed.

Student organizers are continuing to gear up for the conference.

“The conference is a celebration of language, linguistics, and student scholarship. It’s also an ideal venue for students to practice presenting at a conference and for the student organizers to gain experience organizing a conference event,” Johnson said.

Experience gained from organizing a conference in college can be useful later on in one’s career.

On Saturday, fifteen student presenters will explore a variety of relationships between language and linguistics as well as applied to different fields.

The LLSC is free and open to the public with an optional $20.00 lunch by RSVP. On the day of the conference, programs will be available at the registration table. In addition, individual presentations will be around 10 minutes long while panels will run about one hour.

“This conference is a wonderful opportunity for students to participate in conference planning and presenting, and it’s an avenue for reflecting on how our lives are shaped by language. I hope students will stop by to hear their peers present and gain some STLR credit. I’m also immensely proud of the work of this year’s conference planning committee: Israel Ragle, Katerina Schultz, Kaycee Williams, and Anastasia Matveeva,” Johnson stated.

More information about the upcoming Language and Linguistics Student Conference may be found at https://www.uco.edu/cla/departments/english/news/llsc/.